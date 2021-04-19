Coming soon: A paw park for your dogs in Henry County

A new paw park is about to open in Henry County that not only will it be the first of its kind for the area but also in the entire state.

The Paw Park is under construction at the Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton, but is scheduled to be open by early summer.

If you take your dog to public parks and trails in the area, you already know that your dog must be on a leash at all times, but in this park dogs would be allowed to explore and get exercise leash free.

“We have a double gate, so you don’t have to worry about escaping,” said Lloyd Barber, executive director of the Smith River Sports Complex. “There will be a lock on it, and the pet owner can get a [key] fob or combination by showing proof to the SPCA that the dog is up to date on all shots.”

Tiffany Haworth, executive director of the Dan River Basin Association, said, “Dog parks, where pets can scamper off-leash, have long been the fastest-growing segment of urban parks in the United States.

"These pet and people-friendly areas are fenced in to ensure an enjoyable and safe experience.”