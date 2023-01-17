Commission approves rezoning requests

The Henry County Planning Commission approved two rezoning applications as requested on Jan. 11 and a third was approved after a compromise offer by the Commission to the property owner.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings on all three applications at its meeting on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the County Administration Building.

Timbrook

Bryan Timbrook said he was unsure what he would do with two lots that cover about two acres in the southwest corner of the intersection of Maple Leaf Road and A.L. Philpott Highway in the Horsepasture District, but he wanted to have it rezoned from agricultural to commercial so he could confidently entertain any opportunities that might present themselves.

"I might one day put a farmer's market down there and sell Christmas trees," said Timbrook. "Something that would complement the area. I wanted to find out what my options are; it could be a million things. What could I do to raise the value of the property?"

Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspection Lee Clark read aloud a letter from Walter Flippen of 42 Old Well Road in Spencer, who expressed concerns about the property being rezoned, and Clark said other "people on Maple Leaf Road are concerned."

Clark asked Timbrook if he had been approached to allow a billboard sign to be located on the property, and Timbrook said he had.

Clark asked Timbrook if he would be satisfied with a compromise: approving the rezoning of one lot while the second lot would remain unchanged.

"I suggest we leave Lot 16 as it is. I think that's a fair recommendation," said Planning Commission Chair Paul Setliff. "Lot 15 will be rezoned and Lot 16 will remain unchanged."

Timbrook told the Commission he would be satisfied with the offer.

"You wanted to find out what was allowed," said Clark. "That's what we do here. It may not be pretty, but you got your answer."

Reynolds

Ray Reynolds received approval to have four lots containing about 20 acres on the west side of Blackberry Road, just behind 2814 Blackberry Road, rezoned from suburban residential to agricultural.

"I've had so many thefts and I had a 100-acres farm before I moved to Collinsville," said Reynolds. "All will be done professionally."

Reynolds explained that he intended to build a 1,500 square-foot house, but needed a 3,000 square-foot building to store materials related to his construction business.

"I want to build a nice home up there," Reynolds said. "The land has been sitting there vacant."

The Commission approved the request unanimously.

Campbell

Randolph C. Campbell did not appear for a hearing on his rezoning application, nor did he have anyone at the meeting to represent him, but the Commission approved his request in his absence.

"We've already rezoned two properties nearby," Clark said.

Clark recommended the Commission approve the request to rezone two lots at 49 and 81 Tanks Prestige Ave. in the Horsepasture District from agricultural to mixed-residential in order to create two additional lots out of the property.

The Commission accepted Clark's recommendation and approved the request unanimously.