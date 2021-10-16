Commission recommends Martinsville to become a town in 2023

Conmy said the commission's recommendation is a "finding of fact only" and "not legal opinion."

Martinsville School Board Chair Donna Dillard also said she was pleased with the recommended effective date.

"The commission's recommendation for reversion to occur July 1, 2023, is welcomed," said Dillard. "As I've mentioned previously, our focus is always on the best interests of our students. It is also very important that the right process be followed."

Dillard has also questioned the city's assumption of authority to dissolve the city school system and said she hopes the consolidation of Martinsville and Henry County schools will proceed with the input of her board and the school system's administration.

"I am hopeful that this recommendation will give Martinsville City Public Schools a voice in the process and an active role in making education decisions for the future of our students," Dillard said. "We will continue to do everything that we can to ensure the continued success of our students and will remain available to coordinate a path forward with Henry County Public Schools."

Findings

The commission's recommendations are detailed in a 32-page document that remained in draft form after the meeting Friday afternoon.