The Henry County Planning Commission has voted to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve a rezoning request in the Ridgeway District.

At a regular meeting Wednesday night, T'Mesha Penn requested approximately 1.62 acres of land across the street from 1210 and 1220 Chestnut Knob Road be rezoned from suburban residential to agricultural in order to construct a large, private use storage building on the property.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing on the application on May 23 at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the County Administration Building and then vote on the recommendation from the Planning Commission.