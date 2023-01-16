Commonwealth Crossing gets $22.2 million

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Monday that Henry County is getting over $22 million to grade an additional 93 acres at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, to create a new 150-acre pad.

The money is part of $90 million in grants Youngkin said would go to develop industrial sites across Virginia.

Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner talked about it at an event in Sandy Level on Monday: "It will be the only one like it in the state, and will attract a billion-dollar company, not one in the millions."

Wagoner described the site as capable of creating "generational change" in Henry County in the near future.

In addition to Henry County, 20 other sites were awarded development grants under the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP), a discretionary program designed to increase the number of competitive project-ready sites in Virginia.

"The leading priority of the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program is to increase our project-ready sites portfolio across the Commonwealth, and this unprecedented site development funding is an important step forward in strengthening Virginia's infrastructure," said Youngkin in a release. "Prepared sites drive economic growth, and we have to move faster to attract new businesses. We are hitting the accelerator to build a best-in-class business environment so the Commonwealth can compete to win, and I have included the necessary additional funding for the VBRSP in my proposed budget."

Wagoner said that once complete, the new site on Lot #2 will be greater than 100 acres and include rail access with all utilities in place, making it the only site like it in Virginia.

"This grant is spectacular news for our community," said Henry County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams in a release. "I'd like to thank the Governor, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, County staff and the team at the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation. We've had tremendous success attracting industries to Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre and the funds from this grant will help us build on that momentum."

The grant to Henry County was second only to $25 million awarded to Chesterfield County, and neighboring Pittsylvania County will receive $1.5 million for further development at the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill.

“Speed to market is an increasingly crucial factor in site selection decisions for economic development projects, and we are making strategic infrastructure investments to ensure a robust portfolio of sites,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick in the release. “These Virginia Business Ready Sites Program grant awards will enhance 21 sites around the Commonwealth, helping to ensure that site demands across a wide spectrum of project parameters can be met and that all regions participate in Virginia’s economic growth.”

The VBRSP was developed by a team of state, regional and local stakeholders including the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), Virginia Department of Environment Quality, railroad representatives, utility representatives, civil engineers, and other government, business and industry representatives. Grant are considered on a competitive basis and made at the discretion of an investment committee composed of VEDP and administration leaders, the release stated.

“It is critical for Virginia to create a diverse portfolio of sites that are attractive to different industry sectors and meet varying location and infrastructure needs, and these grants are a major step in the right direction to help the Commonwealth catch up on site development,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi in the release. “Additional funding for the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program will allow VEDP to expand the program and invest in more sites, enhancing the Commonwealth’s infrastructure and accelerating economic development in Virginia.”