Community brief: Rangeley Ruritan updates; Chance for Patrick Co. workers to earn $1,000

Rangeley Ruritan

Jim McMillan (left) is presented with the Outstanding Zone 2 President Award from incoming Rangeley Ruritan Club 2023 President Rick Huffman.

 Holly Kozelsky

Rangeley Ruritans

A secret ballot vote was held during the Rangeley Ruritan Club’s recent meeting, and the results will be announced at the next meeting — for the Ruritan of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Jim McMillan received a district award for for Outstanding President for Zone 2.

The club has paid for its new Community Calendars and expects to receive them any day.

Phillip Earles and Ann Huffman will judge door decorations at Carver Elementary School on Dec. 15. Sue Weiland will decorate the Ruritan building for the club’s Christmas party.

The office roster was updated to show Ann Huffman as treasurer and Fay Moore as director. The club also voted to raise the rent, starting in January: $100 for downstairs only and $200 for the entire building, and the refundable deposit is now $50.

Christmas bonus

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce has been granted a fund to give five Patrick County citizens a $1,000 Christmas bonus. A random drawing will be held to pick the winners.

The criteria for eligibility are:

  • Be a Patrick County resident.
  • Have worked for a Patrick County company, organization, business or county department or office for a minimum of 28 hours per week for 2 years or, in the case of a new business less than 2 years old, worked the majority of the time since it opened. Also, any active member of a volunteer Patrick County fire department or rescue squad is eligible, regardless of hours worked.
  • Earn $45,000 per year or less.
  • No more than 25 entries may be submitted per company, organization, business or county department/office.
  • Entries must be submitted using a Google Form (the link is provided in the Bulletin’s online version of this story) by business owners, human resources, or supervisors. Volunteer fire department and rescue squad entries must be submitted by a chief, manager, supervisor or president of the organization. No family or friend nominations.
  • Only one winner per company, organization, business, or county department/office.
  • Business owners are not eligible.
  • Past winners are not eligible.

The validity of all entries will be the responsibility of the company submitting the entry and will not be the obligation of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce to verify. The contest began on Nov. 16, and all entries must be received no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 2. A random drawing will be held on or before Dec. 5. Winners will be notified through the company or organization submitting the entry and checks will be delivered during work hours. For more information, call the Chamber office at 276-694-6012.

