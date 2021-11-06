Community prayer service at CrossPoint lifts up MVHS students who have died and been injured and their families, friends and school administrators

Seniors feel pressured to make their life plans, he said, without realizing that adults aren’t sure of that either, so it’s OK to have doubts and wonder.

He spoke from 2 Corinthians 12:9, when Paul showed “how human he is by sharing his struggle. … He says, ‘God, take this hurt. Take this pain, Take this struggle off of me.’ I feel like many of us in this room can relate to that.”

God’s reply to Paul was, “’My grace is sufficient for you, Paul, because in your weakness I am made stronger,’” Webb said.

Hunt also led prayer for the community, people struggling cancer or illness, the “three students struggling to recover after the accident on Thursday, also those marginalized, those who don’t feel important in this world.” He also urged people to “pray for our enemies. People maybe that we don’t like very much … Jesus said to love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us.”

Alyssa Prillaman played keyboard and sang “Come to My Rescue,” “The Story I’ll Tell” gone into the classic hymn “This Is My Story,” and concluded with “It Is Well With My Soul.”

Pam Martin, a MVHS soccer coach, made a wreath for the service and T-shirts with Pruitt’s picture and name, Hicks said. Checkered Pig provided refreshments.