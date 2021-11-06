Community prayer service at CrossPoint lifts up MVHS students who have died and been injured and their families, friends and school administrators

The Magna Vista High School community has been hard hit by student deaths and injuries in the past couple of years, and a prayer service Saturday at CrossPoint Church lifted up those affected in prayer.
The service was organized by Tracee Prillaman and presided over by Robert Hicks, the Southside Area Director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“Our community has been hit hard with tragedy, and there’s no better way to cope with tragedy than to be in communication” with God and His Word, Hicks said.
Thursday morning, senior Nick Pruitt died in a car accident a mile and a half away from school. Ricardo Mitchell, Luke Burgess and Cole Burgess were injured, Hicks said.
He mentioned other students and MVHS graduates who have passed away recently: Greyson Coleman, 14, who died on Sept. 7; Ian Wright, 17, who died in November 2020; Gavin Kidd, 16, who died in August 2020; and Na’Jada Joyce and Jalen Millner, both 20, who died in January 2020.
Curt Ashley of Mayo Christian Church led prayer for the freshman class of MVHS. “On Thursday morning our hearts stopped,” he said. When people heard the news of the accident, “My heart stopped like yours, and our hearts haven’t started back.”
Ashley encouraged people to pray for Principal JoAnn Hylton. “I think she was made the principal of Magna Vista High School for such a time as this,” he said. “I thank you for her character, I thank you for her strength, I thank you for how she loves each one of those kids as her own.”
He also suggested people remember assistant principal Garrett Dillard in prayer. Dillard “has a heart for them. Guide him” to do what’s right for the students.
Tim Hunt of Rich Acres Christian Church led in prayer for the sophomore class. “I pray peace over them,” he said. “I pray for those of them that are struggling and their hearts are hurting now, that you will give them the peace” to get through it.
Hunt encouraged people to “pray for Melissa Broadstreet as she leads the sophomore class” and for “every student that they know they are valuable” to God, school and community.
Hicks talked about the junior class: “Juniors are precious,” seeing their older friends experiencing senior activities “and thinking they’re one year away from that honor of doing that. It’s such a special time in life.”
“Freshman and sophomores are kind of new to Magna Vista, and our juniors have been through quite a bit in the last year or so, so let’s pray for them,” Hicks said.
Ben Webb of Mercy Crossing prayed for the senior class. “This is probably one of the most exciting years of school because you’re finishing up your school years,” he said. “But you also have the daunting task of the future ahead of you, trying to make decisions of what is it you’re going to do with your life.”
Seniors feel pressured to make their life plans, he said, without realizing that adults aren’t sure of that either, so it’s OK to have doubts and wonder.
He spoke from 2 Corinthians 12:9, when Paul showed “how human he is by sharing his struggle. … He says, ‘God, take this hurt. Take this pain, Take this struggle off of me.’ I feel like many of us in this room can relate to that.”
God’s reply to Paul was, “’My grace is sufficient for you, Paul, because in your weakness I am made stronger,’” Webb said.
Hunt also led prayer for the community, people struggling cancer or illness, the “three students struggling to recover after the accident on Thursday, also those marginalized, those who don’t feel important in this world.” He also urged people to “pray for our enemies. People maybe that we don’t like very much … Jesus said to love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us.”
Alyssa Prillaman played keyboard and sang “Come to My Rescue,” “The Story I’ll Tell” gone into the classic hymn “This Is My Story,” and concluded with “It Is Well With My Soul.”
Pam Martin, a MVHS soccer coach, made a wreath for the service and T-shirts with Pruitt’s picture and name, Hicks said. Checkered Pig provided refreshments.
Addressing students, Hicks said, “We want you to know you’re not alone. See the support that you have at Magna Vista High School and Ridgeway, Virginia, and it stretches all the way across the county.”