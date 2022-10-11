Company proposes to acquire Bassett Furniture

CSC Generation Holdings, Inc. has proposed to acquire Bassett Furniture Industries for $21 per share in cash.

Tuesday morning, CSC General Counsel and Chief Administration Officer Elizabeth Brown made public a letter sent to the members of the Board of Directors at Bassett Furniture Headquarters on Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

"As you know, CSC Generation Holdings, Inc. is a significant shareholder of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated. Despite the fact that we have submitted bona fide, attractive acquisition proposals to the Board, on June 30 and Sept. 26, the Board has been unwilling to engage with us in any meaningful way," Brown said in the letter. "As we believe that shareholders would be widely supportive of our efforts, we have decided to make public our proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Bassett not already owned by CSC at a price equal to $21 per share in cash."

Brown wrote that CSC believes the proposal offers shareholders a means to cash out at an amount that is greater than what they might expect to achieve in the coming years if the furniture company continues along its "standalone course in the public market."

"We also believe our proposal has only become more appealing as the company's stock price continues to languish," Brown wrote. "For shareholders, our proposal represents a 27% premium over the most recent closing price of $16.51."

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ; BSET) traded as high as $19.10 a share on Tuesday and as low as $17.51 before finishing at $17.83 at the closing bell for a gain of 8% on the day.

Robert Spilman, Bassett Furniture's chairman and CEO, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, that he had bought 5,000 shares of Common Stock at $15.58 a share, four days before the offer from CSC was made public.

Brown wrote that the proposal is not contingent on obtaining financing and the transaction would be funded using cash on hand and financing from existing lenders.

CSC was founded in 2016 by then 26-year-old Justin Yoshimura who remains as chairman and CEO of the company that has developed a reputation of acquiring store and catalogue-based companies.

"We are backed by world-class institutional investors, including Altos Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Panasonic, and the family offices of domain experts in the industry, such as the founders of Wayfair and Build.com," wrote Brown. "When we acquired Sur La Table, the business - like Bassett - relied predominantly on in-stores sales and struggled to adapt to the online landscape."

Brown provided CSC's purchase of Home Consignment Center (HCC) in 2020 as an example of its ability to build upon the legacies of family-run furniture businesses.

"We have collaborated closely with HCC and have leveraged our resources, expertise and network of relationships to help drive success for the business - which had its best year in company history in 2021," Brown wrote. "Based on our experience in today's post-pandemic environment, we believe transformation is needed at Bassett and that a successful outcome can only be executed as a private business with the additional resources of a digitally native owner like CSC."

Brown said CSC is prepared to increase its offer if additional value is discovered and even consider a potential joint venture or partnership, but if the Board continues to "stonewall our good faith efforts, we reserve the right to take any action that may be necessary for the protection of shareholders' interests.