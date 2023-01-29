Completion of Dick & Willie​ funded; nearly 3 miles of trail to be added

Money is in hand to complete the rest of the Dick and Willie Trail in Martinsville and Henry County.

Henry County Parks and Recreation Department announced on its Facebook page for the Dick & Willie Trail Tuesday that they were pleased to have received the additional funding needed to complete the Dick & Willie Passage, Phase 6A from Mulberry Creek to the Spruce Street Trailhead.

“I think this is wonderful news, and the completion of Phase 6A will provide a continuous trail from the Sports Complex to Virginia Avenue, over 10 miles in length one way,” said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. “The trail has become an extremely popular recreational amenity for this community, and there are sections of the trail that can appeal to a wide range of people with varying degrees of physical ability.”

Towarnicki said the city had been following the latest development closely and the county has been keeping the city informed of the financing and construction schedule.

Phase 6A begins at Mulberry Creek in Henry County, which is at the end of the current trail, and ends in the City at the Spruce Street Trailhead. Construction on this last section will be completed in two phases:

Phase 1, along Mulberry Creek, is under construction. It will be about 1.75 miles long and is expected to be complete in the fall. Phase 2, crossing Mulberry Creek and extending to and across Spruce Street, will utilize existing sidewalks to the Spruce Trailhead and will be about one mile long. The work on Phase 2 is expected to begin this summer, Henry County Parks and Recreation officials posted.

“The expansion of the Dick and Willie Trail has been a long-standing regional goal,” said Roger Adams, director of Henry County Parks and Recreation. “This will take us to the completion of Phase 6A, which will connect the end of the existing trail with the Spruce Street trailhead. Once it’s completed, we will have 11 miles of paved trail which will serve as a bigger draw for bikers and other outdoor enthusiasts.”

Federal funding for the completion of the Dick & Willie Trail was announced by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine in October. Out of more than $4.1 million earmarked for four economic development projects in Southwest Virginia, the Dick & Willie was approved for $665,000.

“We are excited to support this investment in Southwest Virginia’s economic development,” the Senators said in a joint statement. “These funds will create jobs, increase recreational opportunities, improve public health and make necessary advancements for Virginia’s underserved communities as we continue to support increasingly diverse local economies.”

Said Towarnicki: “As efforts are made to promote the positive features for our area, the Dick and Willie Trail is near the top of the list.”