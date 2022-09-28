Concerns aired at community meeting

Martinsville City Council met for a tour of West End and then held a neighborhood meeting afterwards at Albert Harris Elementary School on Monday to discuss the Paradise Inn and other issues.

The meeting began with an overview of the tour by Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki, who said that all Council members, development staff and Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassidy were in attendance on the tour.

At the meeting, Council addressed vacant houses, foliage trimming, draining issues, the VM Draper Site, burned and condemned houses, a demolition list, the progress of selling the Five Points neighborhood houses, the development block grant project and what to do about the Paradise Inn building on Fayette Street.

James Dalton asked why council was considering a new project when they have yet to take care of problems from the past.

Towarnicki said that the city had a list of issues that they knew city residents wanted fixed and addressed “over the past 5 years” and because of the ARPA funding given to the city during COVID, they now have the ability to take care of some of them.

“The city doesn’t have money for the drainage project, but the city has money to do what they want to do and the city has money to spend 1.5 million dollars to work on reversion,” Dalton said. “Where’d that money come from?”

Council Member Tammy Pearson had stated at an event hosted by candidates Aaron Rawls and LC Jones on Sept. 17 that the city had spent more than $1.5 million on reversion. Dalton also attended that event.

Timothy Wade said that before he got help from the Pine Hall Block Grant, he got a letter from the city saying he needed to pay the taxes and get the property transferred from his sister’s name to his. Once he paid the taxes, he said, he was told that since no one had been in the house for six months, they did not qualify for aid from the city.

City of Martinsville Community Development Director Mark McCaskill said that the city has to follow the federal and state rules attached to the grant, and that having no utility service for over six months prevented the aid. “If it’s been vacant too long they won’t let that house come into the project,” McCaskill added.

Dan Moore said that the city got the money for the Pine Hall Block grant “off the backs of the people of Pine Hall.”

“Everybody keeps promising something, but we ain’t seen nothing,” Moore added. “We ain’t seen nothing but a big sign and a bunch of letters” that say they aren’t eligible for grant funds.

Louise Niblett asked, “Where is the money going?” stating that she had gotten letters asking to buy her house and that the properties around her house were not being properly taken care of and were falling into disrepair.

Lee Vernon of High Street asked about the demolition list, saying “How long is it? How backed up is it?” and what are the criteria for the houses that are prioritized. He stated that a house beside his was condemned in 2019 and has still not been demolished, only falling into further disrepair.

Martinsville City Building Official Kris Bridges said that they have multiple lists, both commercial and residential, identifying 142 houses in varying stages of the process. He said that three houses were going out for bid on Tuesday and others over the next month, working on them in groups of 10. The slow progress is due to lack of funding, he said.

Diane Clark Lee wanted to know about demolition processes because a house next to her sister’s has been abandoned for over five years. She asked if owners of those houses were fined and then also held accountable after that initial fine. Mayor Kathy Lawson told her that they are.

The discussion turned to the Paradise Inn, a former hub for Black social life in Martinsville. The business closed in the mid-1990s and the building was condemned by the city in 2008. The building has continued to deteriorate since then, and City Attorney Eric Monday said at a recent council meeting that unpaid real estate taxes continue to accumulate.

In 2018, Towarnicki said, the city solicited an estimate to determine the cost to restore the Paradise Inn back to “usable condition” and it totaled around $3 million. Council members agreed that including the increased cost of materials since the estimate was made, the cost to restore the Paradise Inn today could be as much as $5 million.

The city does not own the Paradise Inn and Lawson said that if the consensus of the community was to tear the building down, then the city would be involved, but should the community decide they want the building to remain, it would be up to the owners to restore it.

“What are the Black people going to get?” Albert Davis said. “We used to have everything up on Fayette Street for Black people. Now everything from Fayette Street to Paradise is gone, and now y'all want to get rid of Paradise Inn too.”

The response about the demolition of the Paradise Inn was mixed, some wanting to keep it and try to rehabilitate it and others saying that it would take money that would be better off used elsewhere.