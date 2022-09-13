 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Congressman Griffith speaks at 9/11 memorial service in Martinsville

9/11 memorial ceremony

U.S. Congressmen Morgan Griffith speaks at a 9/11 memorial ceremony Sunday at Roosky's. A "hometown heroes" wall with a flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol on July 4 was dedicated. Another flag that had flown over the Capitol was presented to the family of Marine Lance Cpl. Demarkus D. Brown, who was killed in action in Iraq on Nov. 19, 2004.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

