Construction projects dot section of Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville.

One of the biggest traffic jams in Martinsville is in the parking lot of Chick-fil-A at 400 Liberty Street in Martinsville.

The only day you won't find a full parking lot is on Sunday, the only day the restaurant is closed.

To alleviate the problem, a field next door about the size of the lot the Chick-fil-A is on now is being turned into an additional parking lot.

The restaurant currently uses the closest parking spaces for curbside pickup and patrons going through the drive through are usually directed to take a lap around the building before winding into a double line.

Meanwhile, across the street at Commonwealth and Liberty, the Speedway Center convenience store building and adjoining car wash are being torn down.

City officials have been silent about what will go in its place, but several members of city council have said the lot is being leveled and made ready from something "really nice" that should pleasing to the public.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

