Consumers flocking to buy gas after pipeline interruption, state of emergency in Virginia
Consumers flocking to buy gas after pipeline interruption, state of emergency in Virginia

  • Updated
Consumers started to flock to gasoline stations on Tuesday as fears spread of an interruption of fuel because of the attack on the pipeline.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.

The emergency declaration came as long lines formed at some gasoline pumps in the Richmond region on Tuesday along with spotty outages of gas, as some people rushed to fill up their tanks following the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.

But until later on Tuesday afternoon, the impact of the fears had not been seen in the Martinsville area.

There was no evidence at the pumps during the morning, but by mid-afternoon vehicles were lined up about five deep at all six pumps at the Circle K on Church Street, as an example.

Some pumps had plastic bags over the handles, indicating they were completely empty.

There were unconfirmed reports of outages at stations elsewhere in the region.

This story will be updated.

Senate panel weighs US response to cyberattacks

