Conversations for a change on systemic racism

“I think that facing one’s own role in systemic racism is very difficult,” Geib said. “It’s not a nice thing – but this does it very gently, and you kind of absorb what you can and what you’re willing to, and then you try to put it into action, which is very difficult” with public places being closed now because of the pandemic.

She said some of the lessons have touched on times from her own life. Her church was “very involved with getting housing for people” who were participating in Martin Luther King’s March on Washington. They were optimistic about changes for the better, “and here we are 50 years later and we’re facing many of the same things.”

Ursula Allen said she’s been part of it because “I’ve always been interested in how we get to have more of a dialogue, how do we figure out how to talk to each other.

“This Black Lives Matter got me interested. That’s a sad story, and we really don’t know how to solve it.”

However, it’s worth a try, and learning more about the situation through the readings and videos is a start, she said.