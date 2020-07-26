Conversations for a change on systemic racism

The last session of a program its participants call eye-opening will be held Monday, and new people still are able to join in.
The Reynolds Homestead’s Conversations for a Change is a series of four weekly virtual conversations held over Zoom.
“The goal for the Conversations for Change program is for the Reynolds Homestead staff and others who wish to join us, to become more educated about the historical and continued systemic racism that has for so long affected the Black community, and to learn what we can do to help create a more just and equitable society,” wrote Reynolds Homestead Executive Director Julie Walters-Steele by email.
Participants are given a list of readings and programs to watch, one for each day of the week throughout the course of the program.
The resources were compiled from the Reynolds Homestead as well as the Graduate School of Virginia Tech, Walters-Steele said.
The “readings and the TED Talks are very well coordinated to make a point,” said participant Lil Geib. Each one takes 20 or 30 minutes a day to read or watch, “and then there’s additional stuff” for delving in even further, if desired.
“I think that facing one’s own role in systemic racism is very difficult,” Geib said. “It’s not a nice thing – but this does it very gently, and you kind of absorb what you can and what you’re willing to, and then you try to put it into action, which is very difficult” with public places being closed now because of the pandemic.
She said some of the lessons have touched on times from her own life. Her church was “very involved with getting housing for people” who were participating in Martin Luther King’s March on Washington. They were optimistic about changes for the better, “and here we are 50 years later and we’re facing many of the same things.”
Ursula Allen said she’s been part of it because “I’ve always been interested in how we get to have more of a dialogue, how do we figure out how to talk to each other.
“This Black Lives Matter got me interested. That’s a sad story, and we really don’t know how to solve it.”
However, it’s worth a try, and learning more about the situation through the readings and videos is a start, she said.
Monday is the program’s last day, but, Allen said, she would like to see it continue. “I hope that we can figure out how to get a group together and include some African-Americans in our town,” she said.
“We need more dialogue with each other,” she said.
“We take our white privilege for granted. We don’t even think about it all the time,” Allen said. “It’s just so easy for us to do whatever we want to do. … We don’t have to fear all the time that something’s going to happen to us, or our children” the way people of other races do.
“We need to fix the justice system, school system, red-lining – do stuff so it’s not another 400 years” of oppression.
The program “has been an opportunity for us, the Reynolds Homestead staff, on how we can be better allies to the Black community,” said Walters-Steele.
Monday’s Zoom session will involve conversation about the materials from the past week:
Monday: Watching “The Making of Mass Incarceration in America.” Elizabeth Hinton, a professor of African American Studies at Harvard, traces the politics and policy decisions since President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty that created the nation’s reliance on mass incarceration.
Tuesday: Read or listen to the story of Robert Smalls: On May 13, 1862, in Charleston, South Carolina, Smalls took command of a Confederate ship called The Planter and liberated himself and his family from enslavement.
Wednesday: Read “What Courage to Change History Looks Like:” Authors examine the current protests and how they reflect the nation’s history.
Thursday: Watch “Color Blind or Color Brave.” Princeton graduate Mellody Hobson, the president of Ariel Investment, had a tough childhood in Chicago. She talks about how people need to become comfortable in having proactive conversations about race.
Friday: Watch part of “Seeing Whiteness,” a series on the notion and effects of whiteness. The final episode is an exploration of solutions and responses to America’s deep history of white supremacy by host John Biewen, with Chenjerai Kumanyika, Robin DiAngelo and William “Sandy” Darity, Jr.
Saturday: Read “I’m Leaving, I’m Just Not Coming Back” by NPR correspondent Lo Wang on the people, power and money behind the 2020 census.
It also is suggested to watch “The Difference Between Being ‘Not Racist’ and Antiracist” with Ibram X. Kendi, and write in a journal.
Geib said about 12 to 15 people have participated in each session. Four or five of them have been “a core group of regular participants, Walters-Steele said, and the others vary.
“We may look at continuing once a month,” Walter-Steele said, and most likely would set up a system to continue to share materials.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.