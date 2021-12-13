Cooking is the leading cause of home fires

Frying dominates the cooking fire problem.

"Know where your fire extinguisher is along with the breaker to turn your stove off," Anderson said. "Make sure your fire extinguisher is mounted, but not right beside of your stove. It needs to be mounted away from where the fire potential is so you can reach it in the event of a fire.

"Never cook while wearing loose or baggy sleeves. These can come in contact with the burner and catch on fire."

Anderson said someone died in Martinsville several years ago due to loose-fitting clothing catching fire while the person was cooking.

Handles should be turned inward, Anderson said, but not over top of other burners, because curious children might grab a handle and cause the hot contents to be poured on them.

"Use cooking as a teaching opportunity for children so they know the dangers of a stove, and never leave them unattended near cooking or heating appliances," said Anderson.

The Martinsville Fire and EMS encourages anyone with questions to call them at 276-403-5325.

"Ensure you have working, in-date smoke alarms positioned properly in you home and we will come to your home and install them for free," Anderson said. "We want everyone to be able to enjoy their Christmas and all holidays with their families enjoying time together in you home, without any unplanned visits from the fire department."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.