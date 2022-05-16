Cop Church service starts June 6 at 6:30 p.m.

First responders face a special set of challenges, so now there’s a special worship service to help them and their families through it all.

The first service of Cop Church-MHC will take place on June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at 700 Commerce Court in Martinsville.

The idea for Cop Church-MHC originated when Michael Hendricks and Michael Harrison, pastor of The Community Fellowship in Collinsville, attended a pastor conference in Gatlinburg, Tennessee around a month ago.

A man there talked about having a “cop church,” which is not specific to one church and, in fact, is done in many places across America. “We started kicking the idea around and a couple of days later … the Lord laid it on Pastor Michael’s heart,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks added that he thought the concept of cop church was a good idea and since he wanted to get into pastoring, this would service would be the ideal opportunity.

“We’re gonna do this and you’re going to pastor it,” Hendricks said Harrison told him. The service will be run as a Bible study that plays off of Harrison’s sermons at The Community Fellowship.

“He’s mentoring me right now,” Hendricks said. “He’ll guide me … the sermons I’ll preach will probably come off his sermons from that Sunday.” He will then try and tie the sermon into what the first responders encounter in their jobs, the people they encounter and how they can use their religion in dealing with what they experience.

It will differ from a traditional church service because there will be a small portion of sermon which will then lead into a breakdown of the message and an open discussion where attendees can talk and ask questions.

“It’s kind of going to be a cross between a sermon, a Bible study and a discussion group,” he explained.

“There’s no judgement, there’s no expectations because it’s not going to be your typical Sunday service,” he said, adding that he expected the attendees to be like-minded.

Hendricks wife, Amanda Hendricks, will attend as a mental health professional to provide any counseling to the first responders may need. “Their job revolves around bad situations,” he said. “She’s going to be available if they need to talk or discuss mental health issues or concerns.”

“We’ve had a lot of people asking questions,” Hendricks said. “I’m gonna say that means a lot of interest.” People are already asking him for the dates and times of the service and sharing with him why they are choosing first responders, he said.

Hendricks said that he is so passionate about providing this service to first responders because “we don’t do enough for our first responders. We don’t help them enough. They need resources, they need support just like everybody does.”

Family members also will be included: “A police officer’s wife … they live the life along with their spouse,” he said.

The service will have a worship band whenever Hendricks is able to arrange for a band or performers to be there. “It might not be every time, but I’m going to try,” he said.

The service will start off taking place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday and Wednesday of every month at 700 Commerce Court, a building that has been owned by The Community Fellowship church for years but is still being renovated. Hendricks said that the room they are planning to use for Cop Church will be completed in time for the first service.

Appreciation Day

The Community Fellowship will hold a First Responders Appreciation Day after its 10:10 Sunday service Sunday, May 22, at The Community Fellowship.

That morning’s service will be “geared around first responders” and their jobs, said Hendricks, and then after there will be a lunch and door prizes available to attendees. They will also provide more information about Cop Church.

“We want to say thank you for what you do and for the time that you’ve served around our community,” Harrison says over a Facebook video about the Appreciation Day.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

