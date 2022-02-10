CORA Physical Therapy holds ribbon-cutting

CORA Physical Therapy, which opened locally in November, had its ribbon-cutting, hosted by the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday.
The location at 2700 Greensboro Road in Southside Plaza (next to Planet Fitness) is CORA Health Services' 14th location serving the Virginia region, according to a press release.
CORA Martinsville provides scheduling options in 24 to 48 hours, sometimes the say day, for pain relief. The team of local, licensed physical therapists offers state-of-the-art treatment plans for general orthopedic and sports injuries, pre- and post-operative care, vertigo and balance disorders, chronic pain, and workplace injuries; and workers’ comp solutions. Post-COVID recovery programs to address pulmonary dysfunction and cardio impacts of illness or inactivity are also available.
“As a native of Martinsville, I’ve embraced the opportunity to provide this community with quality patient care and feel privileged to be in a position with CORA to continue that journey of excellence for the residents of Henry County,” Clinic Manager Garrett Van Nutt, PT, DPT, stated in the release. “Martinsville is a special place, and I invite everyone to come tour the clinic and meet our staff firsthand to see for yourself.”
CORA Physical Therapy accepts patients through direct access — no referral required — for people calling or walking into the clinic seeking physical therapy services, as well as through physician referrals. CORA also offers telehealth visits. It accepts more than 4,000 insurance plans and has payment options for patients without insurance.
Ron Greer, CORA Physical Therapy regional manager, said, “We’ve been really pleased with the overwhelming response from patients since opening Martinsville this past November.”
The clinic reflects a new prototype look for CORA, designed to create a warmer, more welcoming, and comfortable environment for patients, the release stated. As with all CORA clinics, the Martinsville clinic is taking extra precautions to adhere to the health and safety of both patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, with scheduling and check-in protocols for all appointments. For more information or a free consultation, visit www.coraphysicaltherapy.com/martinsville-virginia/ or call 632-1884 today.