The Patrick County Administration Building third floor board room was packed full of citizens in support of funding to keep the community pool open.

Amy Corns of Stuart Park and Recreation Association, also known as DeHart Park, came to speak to the Patrick County Board of Supervisors (PCBOS) during their regular meeting Monday evening on behalf of getting local funding to continue running the community pool, DeHart Park Pool, that has been funding itself for over 40 years.

She began by thanking the board for supporting the pool in the past and even helping repair structure damage to the pool in 2013 and 2014. She appeared before the board not to discuss DeHart Park as a whole, but to request $15,000 in funding for pool operating costs.

DeHart Park Pool is the only public pool within a 75-mile radius of Stuart that is not supported by local funding, Corn said.

“I’m proud that we, DeHart Park Pool, have been able to maintain a self-sustaining budget for over 40 years,” Corn said. But as it is already the most expensive pool within the 75-mile radius, it needs aid from the county; the financial help it needs can't come from raising admission rates, Corn added.

“If you compare the expenses and the revenues of the pool over the past few years, you will see that we are a break-even pool,” Corns said. She added that she understands why, if it is a break-even pool, the board would wonder why they would need to consider giving the pool funding.

Corn said it was due simply to a raise in minimum wage and cost of chemicals for pool upkeep.

“We are requesting that the pool be added to the yearly county budget as a line item in the amount of $15,000,” Corn said. “Our hope is that we -- the county, the town and the park -- can all work together for the common goal of supporting our local pool which in turn supports our county and town businesses as well as tourism.”

The money would be specifically designated to cover the costs of chemicals, repairs, maintenance and utilities, Corn said.

“DeHart Park is an important part of the community, and the pool is an integral part of summer activities in the park,” Norma Bozenmayer said. “The pool will not be able to operate without the additional funding.”

Bozenmayer added that an estimated 120 to 150 people use the pool daily when it is open, and over 2,000 people use it on the Fourth of July.

PCBOS Chair Clayton Kendrick said the board would see what it can do and try to have an answer by Wednesday evening.

In other matters:

Kurt Bozenmayer spoke in public comment to ask the board to be more transparent with the public and more thoroughly explain what is happening, especially with the budget process.

Malcolm Roach spoke in the public comment section about solar farms, urging the board to put a hold on solar inquires until the Patrick County Planning Commission is able to put ordinances in place.

Frank Pettway from Patrick County Parks and Recreation talked to the board about getting additional funding for the five local parks, not listing a specific amount but rather just asking for any amount that is possible. “We need help to maintain and continue growth of our parks,” Pettway said.

The board gave permission to move forward with a recommendation from the insurance committee that would add an increased employer contribution to county employee health insurance to the budget so that there would be no increase to employees.

The board put off making a decision about increasing funding to Piedmont Community Services (PCS) until PCS comes to speak to the board with details about the funding. “They’ve given us empty promises all year ... I would love to support them, but they need to support us,” PCBOS Board Member Doug Perry said.

The board approved a funding request from West Piedmont Planning District Commission for an increase of $845.

PCS along with the Blue Ridge Regional Library, the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, the Patrick County building inspector, the Public Service Authority, Patrick County Tourism and Patrick County Economic Development will be invited to speak with the board about requests at the 6 p.m. public hearing Wednesday in the Patrick County Administration Building.

If not possible, they will be invited to speak at the next PCBOS meeting on April 17 which was moved due to the Easter holiday.