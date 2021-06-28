Coronavirus variant claims first life in West Piedmont Health District

Death in Franklin

The death reported Monday in the health district came on a day when there were no new cases but one new hospitalization.

There were only five deaths statewide, but one of them was a resident of Franklin County, the 81st to die from COVID-19.

This is now the 327th recorded in the health district, but only the fifth in June, with three of those having been in Franklin County.

We never know much about those who have been infected or died from the virus. VDH tracks all data by residence, but we can discern some basic info from changes in the database.

We can deduce that this victim is a white male between the ages of 50 and 59. The district’s victims have been predominately white and male, but this is only the 28th in his or her 50s.

Cases, vaccinations

The new hospitalization reported Monday was in Martinsville, and with no cases added – there have been six in the past three days -- the 7-day average in the district remains at 2, with 1.6 cases per 100,000 population and 20.33 per 100K for 14 days. There were only 88 new cases statewide.

Vaccination rates continue to climb slowly across the state and in the health district.