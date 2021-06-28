Coronavirus variant claims first life in West Piedmont Health District

A variant of the novel coronavirus has claimed its first victim in the West Piedmont Health District.
That death was added to the variant tracking database that is updated each Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, but we don’t know exactly when the death occurred – it was only reported as new since June 18 – or in which locality.
And we likely won’t know.
That became apparent when a new death from COVID-19 was reported on Monday that apparently is unrelated to the variants, which leads to questions about what we don’t know.
We don’t know when this death occurred, either, because VDH takes weeks or even months to verify deaths and causes based on a variety of documents. The death was added as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
But the death from the variant could have been more recent, given that it only was verified by Friday.
There now have been 46 cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District that were caused by variants.
All but two of those cases have been the B.1.1.7. variant (known as Alpha), which is by far the most prevalent among the 2,718 cases statewide. The other two were Epsilon (or P.1).
A VDH official confirmed last week that none of those cases has been caused by the particularly virulent Delta variant that VDH said on Friday had been found in four of five regions in the state. There are multiple health districts in each region.
But West Piedmont also has seen 14 hospitalizations from variants, one of the higher rates in the state, where overall there have been 152 hospitalizations and 38 deaths caused by variants.
Health officials won’t say in which locality the death from a variant – the Alpha variant -- occurred, citing their fears of violating patient privacy because the sample size is small, an email from WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell said.
“VDH is not disclosing COVID fatalities related to the variants,” Bell’s email said. “Doing so in a small population could infringe on patient privacy and has the potential to violate HIPPA.”
But there have been steady increases in case counts – about 30% this month – and hospitalizations in the district brought on by the variant.
Sovah Health officials last week did not specify the variant but did say the cases they are seeing are fewer but much more severe than they had been earlier.
VDH tracks six variants it calls “concerning,” which means they have caused greater risk to human health.
Variants may be able to spread more easily, cause more severe illness and make testing and treatment less effective. Although in some cases the variants can emerge despite vaccination or natural immunity from having had COVID-19, vaccination can help diminish their effects.
Death in Franklin
The death reported Monday in the health district came on a day when there were no new cases but one new hospitalization.
There were only five deaths statewide, but one of them was a resident of Franklin County, the 81st to die from COVID-19.
This is now the 327th recorded in the health district, but only the fifth in June, with three of those having been in Franklin County.
We never know much about those who have been infected or died from the virus. VDH tracks all data by residence, but we can discern some basic info from changes in the database.
We can deduce that this victim is a white male between the ages of 50 and 59. The district’s victims have been predominately white and male, but this is only the 28th in his or her 50s.
Cases, vaccinations
The new hospitalization reported Monday was in Martinsville, and with no cases added – there have been six in the past three days -- the 7-day average in the district remains at 2, with 1.6 cases per 100,000 population and 20.33 per 100K for 14 days. There were only 88 new cases statewide.
Vaccination rates continue to climb slowly across the state and in the health district.
VDH reports 58.7% of all residents have received at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines – 70.9% of those 18 and older – and 50.5% are fully vaccinated with a second shot of those vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson. About 61.4% of adults are fully vaccinated.
The West Piedmont Health District continues to lag that pace, although almost half of the residents of Martinsville have taken at least one shot.
VDH says Martinsville has seen 48.7% get at least one shot and 42.1% fully vaccinated. Among adults, those percentages climb to 63.4% and 55.%
Patrick County has one of the worst vaccination rates in the state, with 34.6% having had one shot and 30.7% fully protected. Among adults those numbers are at 40.8% and 36.6%.
Henry and Franklin counties have rates in the middle of those ranges but well below state averages.
West Piedmont Health District now has recorded 11,806 cases, 853 hospitalizations and 327 deaths. They break down like this:
- HENRY COUNTY: 4,673 cases, 373 hospitalizations, 124 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,629 cases, 169 hospitalizations, 79 deaths.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,399 cases, 114 hospitalizations, 43 deaths.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,105 cases, 197 hospitalizations, 81 deaths.
Statewide there have been 679,917 cases, 11,402 deaths — up by 5 from Sunday — and 30,379 hospitalizations
