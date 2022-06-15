Council accepts names for School Board, spars over City Attorney's contract

At a regular meeting Tuesday night, City Council accepted the names of six people who have expressed interest in being appointed to two seats on the Martinsville School Board.

Heather Blankenbaker of Hazelwood Lane approached the podium first when a public hearing was opened on the matter. She stated that she was interested in the position because she had four children in the city school system.

Council Member Chad Martin submitted the name of former Council Member Jim Woods, but his address was not made clear.

Council Member Tammy Pearson then nominated Blake Shumate of Valley View Road, and finally Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles nominated Michael Williamson, Cathy Carter and Shelby White.

Bowles stated to Mayor Kathy Lawson that she would provide contact information for the people she submitted after the meeting.

Council will interview the candidates behind closed doors on June 28 and will announce who they have selected after the interviews are completed.

The two seats are coming open because the term of Martinsville School Board Member Emily Parker ends on June 30 and Jay Dickens resigned unexpectedly without publicly offering a reason last month.

Parker had not stated publicly if she intended to seek another term, prior to the public hearing Tuesday night.

Unlike Henry County, Martinsville City Council appoints the members of the City's School Board. Members of the Henry County School Board are elected by voters of each district, while one at-large member is determined by voters in all districts.

School Board candidates in Henry County typically campaign for the office and during the process present their qualifications to the voters and explain why they are seeking the position.

City Council accepts the names of people to be considered at a public hearing. The candidate is not required to be present in order to have his or her name added.

The interview process is conducted privately, and a vote by Council members is also conducted in private, often leaving residents of the City without knowing about the qualifications of those being considered or why they desire to be on the School Board.

The Bulletin attempts to interview those selected by Council to serve on the School Board, but even then the qualifications of those chosen may not be disclosed.

When Dickens was appointed a year ago he declined to be interviewed by the Bulletin, citing as reason that the position for which he was chosen was appointed and not determined by election.

Council will choose two people from the six names submitted, and one will serve a full three-year term ending June 30, 2025, while the other will only serve the remainder of Dickens' unexpired term which ends June 30, 2024.

The naming of candidates at Tuesday night's meeting left unclear how Council will determine who is considered for the full term and who is considered to fill the unexpired term.

Other members on the Martinsville School Board include Chair Donna Dillard and Board Member Tony Jones, whose terms expire on June 30, 2023, and Vice Chair Yvonne Givens, whose term expires on June 30, 2024.

Contract questioned

Council Member Danny Turner asked the other members of Council if they would consider reviewing City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday's contract.

"We need to clean it up and make it solely a Martinsville contract," said Turner. "The old contract has Patrick County in it and him [Monday] as a tax collector."

Monday served as the attorney for both Patrick County and the City of Martinsville at one time and also was appointed to collect delinquent taxes for the City. Patrick County relieved Monday of his responsibilities there, and the City now employs a collection agency to collect taxes that are overdue.

Turner put his request in the form of a motion and Pearson seconded it.

Bowles said she wanted to see a copy of Monday's contract first and wouldn't vote on the matter immediately.

"Mr. Turner, that particular passage says you could fire me without paying me, so it doesn't say that you could renegotiate my contract without my consent," said Monday.

Martin sided with Bowles, saying he, too, would want to review Monday's contract before voting.

Said Lawson: "To me this is a personnel matter and should be handled as a personnel matter. We will have closed session at our next meeting, and we can discuss this matter then."

"I couldn't agree with you more," said Monday.

Lawson ended the discussion without a vote on a motion that had been accepted and seconded.

"The contract is convoluted; it has too many working parts," Turner told the Bulletin on Wednesday. "I thought the buyout was $50,000 and then I find out that everybody but me knew it was $100,000."

A contract buyout is a provision that allows one party of the agreement to end a contract prematurely for a price.

Turner said he thought a $100,000 buyout was excessive and considered $50,000 as sufficient.

"We hired him as the city attorney, and then [City Manager] Leon [Towarnicki] hired him as the assistant city manager," Turner said. "The contract included Patrick County, who he no longer works for. We need a new contract written in plain English that makes him city attorney and nothing else."

City Council is only authorized to contract for employment the position of city manager and city attorney. All other positions, such as Monday also serving as assistant city manager, are determined by the administration.

In other matters, Council:

Authorized the administration to execute a Memorandum of Understanding for Bird scooters to operate in the City. At last month's meeting, Council approved an ordinance allowing for the operation of motorized scooters and Bird, a commercial scooter business, negotiated with the City to begin providing scooters for rent uptown. "Bird should be up and running by the end of the month," said Monday. "There will be 50 scooters to start and that number could go up or down. A press release will come from them, but they should be operational here by the July 4th weekend."

Adopted a resolution accepting ownership of the former National Guard Armory on Commonwealth Boulevard. The building is vacant, and the State surprised city officials with an offer to transfer ownership last week. "They are selling it to us for a dollar," said Monday. "We will have a pretty large building on prime real estate, and staff says that we conduct a facilities study and evaluate the condition of the facility. Consideration to the best use will then be given."

Authorized the city treasurer to issue a tax refund of $13,481.54 to an unnamed business because they created a new business entity with a new tax identification number. Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley told Council that the new business had already been billed for an amount greater than the refund. Council is required to authorize any refunds greater than $5,000.

Adopted a resolution changing the membership policy for the Arts and Cultural Committee to allow for the removal of the defunct Martinsville Uptown and Revitalization Association (MURA) as one of nine members representing constituent interest groups. To replace MURA, a representative will be nominated by the West Piedmont Planning District Commission.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

