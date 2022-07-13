Council appoints new school board members

The Martinsville School Board will be getting a former city council member and a Martinsville native as its newest members.

After a closed session meeting Tuesday night, City Council named former council member Jim Woods and Martinsville native Michael Williamson to the Martinsville School Board.

Unlike Henry County, which elects its school board members, Martinsville City Council appoints its school board members after interviewing candidates who have expressed an interest in serving.

Woods' term on council ended in 2020 after he failed to win a re-election bid in November of that year. He works as community liaison for Legacy Industries, a local company owned by Jay Judkins and Caleb Knighten, who buy businesses from business owners looking to retire. Woods is a former school teacher and is the father of two teenagers.

Williamson graduated from Martinsville High School, as did his children, and his grandchildren attend Martinsville City Public Schools. Williamson served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Hargrave Military Academy as a tactical officer. He now works at Press Glass in Henry County, is married and lives in Martinsville.

School board members serve a 3-year term. Emily Parker stepped aside when her term ended in June while Jay Dickens resigned on April 20 citing personal reasons. His unexpired term ends June 30, 2024.

City Council appointed Woods to serve Dickens' unexpired term, and Williamson was appointed to serve the full three-year term.

School board members Chair Donna Dillard and Tony Jones have terms that expire on June 30, 2023, and the term of Vice Chair Yvonne Givens expires on June 30, 2024.

Solar project

A solar project at the former Lynwood Golf and Country Club on DuPont Road has become less attractive, and Council will have to make a decision whether to accept a renegotiated contract from Sun Tribe /SOL Systems or decline.

Electric Director Durwin Joyce had presented to Council in July 2020 a proposal that offered the City a 25-year contract to purchase electricity generated by an 8 megawatt facility at a flat rate of $45 per megawatt hours with no annual escalation.

Council committed to the offer, and Joyce said the City has constructed a transmission line to the proposed site at a cost of approximately $35,000.

Since that time, a delay in the project implementation occurred due to the impacts of the COVID pandemic and supply-chain issues for acquiring materials.

"The original project schedule and costs have been impacted, resulting in the need for a revised power purchase agreement," said Joyce. "Delays are resulting in price escalation of $15 to $20 per megawatt hour from the original $45 per megawatt hour."

Joyce said a new purchase power agreement is being finalized and will be presented for Council's consideration at the July 26 regular meeting.

"Everything was moving along pretty well until last fall when the supply chain issues became a problem," Joyce said. "We've been seeing double-digit transmission increases since 2014. The initial date [to begin operations] was the first quarter of 2021. It still seems to us to be a really good project, but now the commercial operation date is June 2024."

Joyce said at new proposed price of $60 per megawatt hour is still below market prices that range between $70 and $80 per megawatt hour.

Street paving

Public Works Director Jeff Gauldin gave a presentation to Council about road maintenance and street paving in the City.

"Our money comes from VDOT," said Gauldin. "We project we will have $3.8 million next year. We make determinations on paving mainly on condition."

Gauldin said in repaving Forest Street recently he found the condition of the road was far better than he expected.

"We only had to fix about 100 feet of it," Gauldin said. "I was so concerned about Forest Street that I over-budgeted it. If I had known we didn't have to do as much, I would have done Cleveland [Avenue]."

The discussion turned to Smith Lake Road and Gauldin said he planned to put repaving of the road out for bids in August.

"I've got two companies that might can work it in," Gauldin said. "I'm going to smooth it out and overlay the road. It will be there for 10 years."

Gauldin said, as measured by lane miles, the City has 66.11 miles in arterial roads that it must maintain and 157.63 miles in collector roads. Funding is calculated at a rate established by the state, per lane mile, and the paving budget for Martinsville for FY2023 is $3,809,745.

In other matters Council:

Recognized the following city employees for service awards: Five years: Garrette Martin, Micah Lackey and Cody Moore;. 10 years: Harley Durham, Dwayne Robertson and Dwayne Spencer; 15 years: Jimmy Rigney, Michael Law, Mark Peters, Lawrence Clark and Michael Clark; 20 years: Jeffrey Corcoran, Dallas Hairston and Christopher Owen; 25 years: Connie Cannaday and Kevin Turner.

Approved $44,653 to provide the City's one-third budget cost of the 911 Center and Department of Social Services in order to join Henry County in providing employees of both departments a $1,200 stipend. City Manager Leon Towarnicki told Council the departments collectively underspent their budgets in the prior year by almost $150,000 and the stipend would be funded by reappropriating a portion of the unspent money.