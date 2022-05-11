 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council approves budget on first reading

With a verbal commitment from Henry County and a half commitment from City Council, the Blue Ridge Regional Library has inched closer to getting a pay raise for its employees.

council budget3

City Council approves the budget on first reading.

Tuesday night council members agreed to give the Blue Ridge Regional Library $6,571 more than last year, enough to fund half of the City's part of a requested five percent raise for library employees.

council budget2

There was a nearly full house in Council Chambers on Tuesday night.

If Henry and Patrick counties fully fund the requested increase asked of them, Council agreed as part of the motion, it would double the increase to fully fund their part at $13,142.

"Go and shame them," said Council Member Danny Turner. "That's the only way you'll be able to do it."

That might be the case in Patrick County where Library Director Rick Ward said at a Henry County public hearing on Monday that the library system was in jeopardy of losing its state and federal match when Patrick County initially planned to reduce funding by 11 percent.

"We managed to convince them to level fund us after that," said Ward.

But Henry County sweetened the pot by indicating favorably to a suggestion made by County Administrator Tim Hall of transferring a requested increase of $39,427 from a $180,000 discretionary account earmarked for increased fuel costs after the budget begins on July 1.

Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter said the time until the new budget begins would give the Board of Supervisors an opportunity to see if Patrick County and Martinsville owned up to increasing their parts.

With Martinsville committing to the increase, library officials say they will take their case back to the Patrick County Board of Supervisors.

council caldwell

"This will be the fifth year of level funding," said Library Board of Trustee Margaret Caldwell. 

"This will be the fifth year of level funding," said Library Board of Trustee Margaret Caldwell. "We have three jurisdictions that we're asking for this five percent increase. We cannot increase programs and services and give raises without you - it's just impossible."

The budget

City Council came out of an hour-long closed session where, according to the agenda, they discussed an investment of public funds where competition or bargaining is involved and to make it known publicly from the beginning would adversely affect the City's financial position on the matter.

In the open meeting City Manager Leon Towarnicki provided a summary of the proposed FY2023 budget presented to Council on April 26 and survived three budget work sessions on April 27, May 3 and May 4.

"The budget as presented includes leaving all tax rates and fees at the FY2022 levels with the exception of a recommended seven percent increase in refuse collection fees," said Towarnicki. "One issue still under consideration is in regard to an increase in personal property tax revenue resulting from higher assessments."

With projected revenues of $100.4 million and expenditures of $107.3 million, Towarnicki's proposed budget closes the gap with almost $6.9 million in money shared between the general fund and COVID relief funding.

With used vehicle values over the past year jumping an average of 31 percent, according to Cox Automotive, council members wrestled with a possible adjustment in the personal property tax rate.

"I suggest we consider five percent," said Mayor Kathy Lawson. "Instead of basing our tax on 100 percent of the vehicle it will be 95 percent. We know values have gone up 25 to 60 percent in some cases, and this gives a little bit of relief."

Said Council Member Tammy Pearson: "This is truly unprecedented. I think we should give more than five percent. I'm leaning more toward 20 percent."

Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley was asked by Pearson to explain a possible of course of action regarding tax relief.

Easley spoke of numbers in the budget only representing passenger cars, trucks and motorcycles excluding recreational vehicles, campers, boats and utility trailers and $197,000 in unaccounted franchise tax revenue.

"I don't know how your budget team came to the numbers that they came to," said Easley. "We could have another year of these elevated values."

Council decided to call another budget work session and carry the conversation over to that meeting.

During the public hearing Angela Frazier of the Smith Lake Road area spoke to Council about her encounter with an employee in the public works department.

"He said that you guys wanted to hold off paving Smith Lake Road until sometime in August," said Frazier, "The road is very bad and dangerous and there is enough traffic for attention to be taken about this road. I'm so afraid that there is going to be a fatality."

Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles told Frazier that the annual paving budget for the City is $232,000 and Towarnicki said nearby Forest Street was on the list to be paved, but when the job was put out for bids, the City received none.

"It's my understanding the paving contractors have full schedules," said Towarnicki. "We plan to rebid it again."

Said Frazier: "All the money ya'll have put into patching an repairing you could come away cheaper if you would repave it."

Pearson asked other council members and the administration where in the budget the costs for legal services and reversion could be found.

"We don't put it in because we don't know what it's going to be," said Towarnicki. "It's on page 74 near the bottom under general expenses, but we have no idea what's it's going to be, but it comes out of the general fund."

Council then approved the budget on first reading with another budget work session to be held 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In other matters Council:

council mayor award

Tammy Pearson (from left), Jennifer Bowles, Kathy Lawson, Jordin Hernandez Machuca, Chad Martin, Danny Turner: Jordin is the winner of the Virginia Municipal League's Region 2 "If I Were Mayor" contest.
  • Recognized Jordin Hernandez Machuca, a Martinsville Middle School 7th grader, for winning the Virginia Municipal League's Region 2 "If I Were Mayor" essay contest.
council mayor award2

Jordin Hernandez Machuca (left), a Martinsville Middle School seventh grader, reads his winning "If I were Mayor" essay from the mayor's seat in Council Chambers during Tuesday's city council meeting as Council Member Danny Turner looks on.
  • Presented Martinsville City Police with a proclamation recognizing National Police Week 2022 and Peace Officers' Memorial Day.
council police

Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson (left) and Police Chief Eddie Cassady.
  • Read and presented a proclamation recognized the 50th anniversary of Piedmont Community Services.
  • Adopted on second reading an ordinance amending the City Code allowing the use of electric scooters. Bird, a company that partners with localities to bring electric scooter programs to business areas to promote mobility while using electric rechargeable scooters, plans to establish a rental program in the uptown area.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

