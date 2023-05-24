Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

City Council has approved on first reading a budget that reduces the tax rate, increases utility charges and provides for two additional police officers and two additional school teachers.

At a regular meeting in Council Chambers Tuesday night, Council approved a reduction in the real estate tax rate from $1.04 per $100 of assessed value to 99 cents per $100, added 8% to the cost of electricity and includes an additional $3 to the sewer fee and $3 to the cost of water.

While preserving most of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, arrangement were made for the employment of two additional police officers and two additional school teachers through the transfer of funds between various accounts and a reduction in the original budget proposal by outgoing City Manager Leon Towarnicki.

"What we've done is eliminate ARPA funds of $1.1 million, reduced the real estate tax by five cents with a total reduction of over $1.5 million," said Towarnicki. "This was accomplished through transfers and revised figures."

A 30-cents cigarette tax will rise to 45 cents, producing an expected additional revenue of $50,000.

A temporary law clerk requested by Judge Carter Greer will be covered with ARPA funding, unfilled positions in public works and engineering will be combined into one and an assistant city manager position will be frozen until a new city manager is hired. Towarnicki will retire at the end of July.

"This budget is totally unfair. It's time y'all quit playing patty cake with the County. We need that $13 million," said Stuart Street resident Ural Harris during a public hearing.

Harris was referring to a dispute over a degraded sewer line the County uses to provide sewer that the City treats for the County through an agreement with the Henry County Public Service Authority.

The City paid to repair the line but maintains the County is liable for a portion of the cost.

"It's not $13 million, it's more like $9 million and it has a court date," said Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls. "I want it as bad as you do. The deal was written about 50 years ago, so it's hard to say 'Ttrust me and give me 8 million bucks.'"

Harris argued that the police should not be cut by 5% as all other departments were, and no part of a $750,000 reduction to the school system should be restored.

"You keep throwing money at them," Harris said about the school system. "If they are not performing, you need to fire the administration and get someone else in there."

Harris then attacked Mayor LC Jones for having his children attend Carlisle School instead of Martinsville City Public Schools.

"You can't question my loyalty to this community," said Jones.

"I'm just telling you what I'm hearing on the street, and it's not nice," Harris responded.

Rawls and Harris digressed into a lengthy debate over what Rawls described as "misinformation that causes a lot of harm."

Harris was the only person to speak at the hearing on the budget and when the hearing was closed, Council voted to approve the budget on first reading with the changes and modifications.

In other matters, Council:

Recognized Martinsville Middle School student William Wall, the fourth MMS student to win the seventh-grade class Virginia Municipal League's Region 2 "If I were Mayor" essay contest.

Set a public hearing for Council's June 13 meeting to receive the names of citizens interested in appointments for two 3-year terms and one unexpired 3-year term on the Martinsville City School Board. School board members Chair Donna Dillard and Tony Jones have terms that expire on June 30, and Jim Woods recently submitted his resignation serving the unexpired term of Jay Dickens, who also resigned, which expires on June 30, 2024. Only those citizens whose names are brought up during the Public Hearing can be considered for appointment.

Heard from Douglas Sharpe of the Transportation Safety Commission recommend Council authorize a study to be made concerning the possibility of making Cleveland Avenue a one-way street.

Heard from Clifton Barrow, owner of Roosky's Bar and Grill at 54 W. Church Street. Barrow apologized for a recent incident when a patron of his restaurant was shot and killed in the parking lot. Barrow, whose business is across the street from the police department, suggested the City create a greater police presence uptown.

Heard Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher discredit an article naming Martinsville the second most dangerous city in America. "They got it wrong," said Fincher.

Reappointed Jean Odachowski to the Social Services Board and Brittany Freeland to the West Piedmont Technical Advisory Committee.