Council candidate slate determined

Council candidates

These are the candidates for City Council in November: Jennifer Bowles (top left), Danny Turner (top right), LC Jones (bottom left) and Aaron Rawls.

The deadline for filing as a candidate for Martinsville City Council ended on Tuesday at 7 p.m., and four people have qualified to be on the ballot in November.

The terms of Council Member Danny Turner and Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles expire at the end of the year, and both Turner and Bowles are seeking reelection.

Two newcomers to the process are L.C. Jones, a school resource officer assigned to Martinsville Middle School, and Aaron Rawls, chief information officer at Madison Taylor Marketing based out of Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Martinsville Registrar Sara Workman confirmed to the Bulletin on Friday that the four candidates had submitted the necessary paperwork and have qualified to be on the ballot seeking two seats that will become available.

Martinsville Council consists of five at-large members with a staggered election process every other year. All seats are for a four-year term with elections every 24 months.

While the terms of Bowles and Turner expire on Dec. 31, the terms of Mayor Kathy Lawson and Council Members Chad Martin and Tammy Pearson expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

People are also reading…

Turner was first elected to Council in 2008 finishing third in a field of five candidates. In 2012 Turner was reelected after finishing second with a field, one again, of five candidates.

Turner stepped aside at the end of his term in 2016, but in 2018 he ran again and was reelected after finishing second in a three-way race.

Bowles has served on Council since 2014 when she finished second in a five-way race and was reelected in 2018 as the top vote-getter, collecting over 49 percent of the total vote count.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

