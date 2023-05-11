City Council heard requests for additional funding from multiple sources at its first budget work session, but there was one exception.

Rick Ward, the director of the Blue Ridge Regional Library, appeared before City Council Wednesday night at the first of three planned work sessions and said he could make do with what he had.

"We are requesting level funding and we appreciate your support in the past and your continued support," Ward said. Council was then presented with the library's annual report that included a long list of services provided for free to its 41,403 card-holders.

The rest of the meeting that lasted over two hours included requests for more money, and the largest request came from the City's largest recipient.

Schools

"We're asking for $347,240 in additional local funding," said Martinsville Schools Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley. "Local funds represent 24% of the total projected revenues, and this includes a 5% raise."

The increase would put Martinsville on the hook for $6.1 million in the next fiscal year, up from $5.8 million in the current year. The total increase of $1,173,191 would raise the school system's budget from $24.5 million to $25.7 million.

"Our projected enrollment is 1,880 [students] and the 5% raise will cost $878,476," Talley said. "I could be here 30 minutes talking about our awards and accolades. It can't be said we're patting ourselves on our back."

The projected enrollment breakdown lists 1,690 students in K-12, 110 in preschool and 80 in adult education.

The largest capital request came from Martinsville Middle School at over $229,000, followed by Albert Harris Elementary at just over $200,000, Martinsville High School at nearly $153,000, Patrick Henry Elementary just over $113,000 and Clearview Early Learning Center at $60,150.

Said Talley: "This is just a wish list."

Councilman Lawrence Mitchell asked Talley how much revenue the school system was losing by not having a full-sized spectator gym.

"We can't host anything because the Virginia High School League has seating capacity rules, so we miss all that revenue," said Talley. "You can't calculate how much money has been missed. There's nothing to separate the fans from the floor. That safety piece really hit home last year."

In January of this year a fight involving multiple people occurred after a basketball game at Martinsville Middle School, resulting in restrictions to several games that followed.

During the game in January, chaos erupted on the court after confrontations between players and then another fight took place in the parking lot.

Although the skirmish on the court began among the players, video of the event showed fans coming from the stands and onto the court, escalating the conflict.

Additional budget requests by the school system to City Council at Wednesday night's meeting included funds for technology and furniture at Clearview, nurse recruitment and retention, pupil personnel services, an administrative assistant salary adjustment, two additional coordinators and two additional teachers.

Travis Clemons, executive director of administrative services, noted that health insurance costs will grow by $151,442 next fiscal year and with the cost of pay raises, less a state budget adjustment, there is still a need for additional funding.

"I don't know of any school division in the state that's requested less money or that has received less," said Talley. "The pendulum has swung from knitting and woodworking to academics."

Councilwoman Kathy Lawson questioned the use of over $14 million the Martinsville School Board has received in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

Said Talley: "We use those funds as much as we can, and hopefully we'll use it all."

If the funds have not been spent by the end of 2024, money left over must be returned.

Social Services

The Department of Social Services falls into the category of mandated services. Representatives appearing before Council on Wednesday said their services are administered locally and funded by the state, requiring a 15% local match that is shared between Martinsville and Henry County.

Officials noted that the Martinsville and Henry County office has the state's second highest ratio of calls per worker, due to a worker shortage. With a worker vacancy rate of 21% in child welfare alone, it was noted, the local office pays the city over $90,000 a year in rent, utilities and phone services. A request was made for an additional $50,000 over the current fiscal year.

"If they overspend their budget then they send us the bill and we have to pay it, so we need to fund you," said Lawson.

911 Communications

Tierra Dillard, 911 Communications Center director, told Council members that the emergency operations center that serves both Martinsville and Henry County was in need of a software upgrade and required other upgrades in order to be eligible for consideration to become accredited at some point in the future.

Dillard said the Center is currently fully-staffed with two employees in trainee status.

The joint dispatch center was established in 1990 and processes emergency calls for services and then dispatches the appropriate agencies including law enforcement, emergency medical services and fire departments for the City and the County.

Capital needs

City Manager Leon Towarnicki estimated the meals tax revenue to be $2.7 million in the next fiscal year. After administrative fees, school debt and other debt service obligations, almost $1.8 million is left.

"That amount is transferred to the capital fund," said Towarnicki. "Council set a policy that the money from the meals tax would go to debt service."

Other demands for capital expenses included additional tasers for the police department, servers and software, a new street cleaning machine, a new x-ray machine for the front entrance of City Hall and a new drive-thru door for the treasurer's office.

"For police, have you considered phasing in take-home vehicles?" asked Mayor LC Jones.

"The buy-in cost is the biggest thing," said Towarnicki. "The cars right now run 24/7 and we're seriously looking at going to electric vehicles for smaller vehicles that are used close in town, considering the grant money that's available."

City Council is scheduled to meet with city department and constitutional officers on Tuesday and again on Wednesday for any follow-up discussion, if needed.

A budget public hearing and approval on first reading is slated for the May 23 council meeting and final adoption and approval on second reading is planned for the June 13 meeting.