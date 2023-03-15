Four people were scheduled for individual interviews with council members Wednesday night after asking to be appointed to serve the remainder of Chad Martin’s term after he resigned.

Martin resigned last month with approximately 22 months remaining of his four-year term that ends Dec. 31, 2024.

At a regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, a public hearing was held for the purpose of receiving names of citizens interested in an appointment to the partial term.

“I’m a representative of Martinsville for all of my life. I went to school here, I went to college here and I would like to submit my name to be on the Council board,” said Teresa Spencer. “I want to be of service to Martinsville and Henry County. I’m just a servant. I just want to serve, and I work for the Department of Corrections. I was born and raised on West End.”

Khalil Baker said he was from Georgia and had moved to the area about six months ago.

“I am here to share my vision for the future of this town. I’m a recent graduate of Hampton, where I studied business. I was considered ‘legacy’ at Hampton, where my mother had gone to school, and this legacy has instilled a sense of commitment in me for this community,” said Baker. “I stand before you not as an outsider, but as a member of this town’s legacy seeking to enhance this great city that has given so much to my grandparents and family.”

Baker said he has lived and worked in different parts of the country that gives him both insight and experience.

“I’m excited to give these ideas and insight to this town and hopefully spark more life into the community,” Baker said. “My vision is to create a place where every resident feels proud; a place where we can all work and play together where children can grow and thrive.”

Baker said in order to achieve his vision, he believed Martinsville needed to invest in its infrastructure, education and public safety.

“We also need to foster an environment that attracts businesses and entrepreneurs that will create opportunities for our residents,” said Baker. “Together we can build a better future for our town.”

Lawrence Mitchell was a member of the Martinsville School Board until he resigned in August 2017, citing “irreconcilable differences” with other board members and describing the relationship between the school board and Martinsville City Council as too political.

Tuesday night Mitchell asked to be considered for appointment as a member of council.

“I’m from Martinsville, I grew up in Martinsville and I have lived here most of my life,” said Mitchell. “I would like to put my name in for Council seat, and I would enjoy talking to you about it.”

Joe Martin missed being elected to City Council in 2018 by 32 votes behind Danny Turner. Now, Martin says, he would like to be considered for appointment to a seat.

“I would like to be considered for the seat being vacated by Chad Martin,” said Joe Martin. “I started a business 13 years ago with a limited budget. I know what it’s like to work with a tight budget while still growing and still provide people with the services that they need.”

Martin said he has served with the Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association, the Transportation Safety Commission, West Piedmont Planning Commission and has been the chairman for the past six years of the Martinsville Planning Commission.

“Years of service have taught me several skills that I believe would be an asset to City Council. I truly believe that working together is the only way that we’re going to be able to continue the growth that we’ve experienced in the last few years,” Martin said. “What is good for the County is good for the City. I ask you to appoint someone that has forged relationships between the City and the County.”

Council members set aside two hours to interview the four candidates separately on Wednesday and if a candidate is selected, a swearing in ceremony will occur at the March 28 meeting and the new council member will be seated at that time.

Towarnicki to retire

At the end of the regular meeting Tuesday night City Manager Leon Towarnicki announced his retirement.

“And I guess one final note: After 41 years with the City I do plan on retiring and the end of July, so it would be effective August 1,” Towarnicki said.

“We’re not going to let you leave,” quipped Council Member Kathy Lawson.

Said Towarnicki: “I just wanted to let everybody know.”

In other matters, City Council:

Appointed Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls to the West Piedmont Planning Commission Board, Mayor LC Jones to the Virginia First Cities Coalition and Mandy Gordon to the Arts and Cultural Committee.

Read proclamations and presented them to Martinsville High School students Jahmal Jones recognizing his accomplishments at the recent VHSL Class 2 indoor track state championship, Natalie LaPrade for her accomplishments at the state, regional and Piedmont District diving championships, and Rennie Hairston for his accomplishments in track and field at the recent Virginia Commonwealth Games.

Recognized for service awards: Jamie Haley, public works, five years; Megan Strait, city manager’s office, five years; William Warnick, police department, 10 years; Clinton Hall, sheriff’s department, 10 years; Jonathan Cox, police department, 10 years; Jennifer Coplin, circuit court, 10 years; Harold Pruitt, sewer maintenance, 10 years; Matthew Oldham, central garage, 10 years; Jamie Cruise, sheriff’s department, 15 years; Benjamin Peters, police department, 15 years; John Kahle, water resources, 15 years; Daniel Morrison, electric, 25 years; Erika Hamilton, circuit court, 30 years.

Heard Towarnicki give a recap of the West End neighborhood tour and neighborhood community meeting held at Albert Harris Elementary School on Monday.

Heard an update from Joanie Petty, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge.

Heard from Council Member Tammy Pearson provide an update on the establishment of a new Citizen Advisory Board that will serve as a formal liaison between the County, City staff and citizens. Four members will serve a two-year term and four members will serve a three-year term with two members from West End, two from Southside, two from Northside and two from East Martinsville/Druid Hills.

Heard from resident Leroy “Tooly” Hairston who said he was excited to see the progress City Council has been making. “Thank you all for coming to West End last night, but next time give us a little more advance notice,” Hairston said.

Heard from Police Chief Rob Fincher explain the recent installation of license-tag cameras. “They check tags, looking to compare plates for criminal activity and missing children,” said Fincher. “We’ve recovered two missing adults and solved every hit and run on the public roadway since the cameras went up.”