Council modifies contracts

Martinsville City Council aggressively advanced significant issues at a recent meeting, despite being asked to hold off until a new council was seated in January.

Council Member-Elect Aaron Rawls said he asked Mayor Kathy Lawson, prior to a regular meeting Nov. 15, to wait until he and LC Jones were sworn in before “awarding or allocating any money, contracts, or properties until the new council members are seated.”

Rawls and Jones defeated incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner in the regular election held earlier this month.

Rawls said he told Lawson that he realized there were time constraints involved in many of the council’s decisions, “but it is better to wait and put together the right plan than to be rushed into something.”

Council normally holds its closed session prior to the regular meeting, but after a meeting that lasted more than two hours Nov. 15, council retired behind closed doors and modified the contracts of the City Manager Leon Towarnicki and City Attorney Eric Monday.

“Coming out of closed session tonight, council voted to make modifications to the employment contracts of both Eric and myself,” Towarnicki wrote by email to the Bulletin at 10:09 p.m. that night. “Eric has the documents since they still need to be executed by the clerk of council.”

The following morning the Bulletin requested from Monday copies of the modified contracts and either copies of the contracts they replaced or an explanation of what specifically was changed.

Due to what Monday described as “some family medical issues,” he wrote by email that he would provide the Bulletin with the requested copies, but would not “guarantee it will be today.”

Less than an hour later, Monday followed up with an email saying that Towarnicki and the human resource director were “currently out of the office,” and he would “not release these contracts until “both had copies in hand.”

On Thursday the Bulletin again requested copies of the contracts and Monday reiterated they would not be released until after they had been reviewed with the human resource department.

Lawson responded by email Thursday afternoon saying: “We cleaned up Eric’s contract as had been requested [with] no change in terms. [We] removed reference to Patrick County and tax collection. We clarified the state code that would allow him to take early retirement or payout, but that is not new. On Leon’s, no change in the terms. [The] only change was in the event of separation, his payout changed from six to 12 months. We mirrored the number of months that the school superintendent has, befitting since Leon has been with the city 41 years.”

Danny Turner, outgoing council member, had for years complained about Monday’s contract being dated and including references and responsibilities that were no longer relevant.

Rawls said Lawson told him she would honor his request and wait before making such decisions.

“Prior to the council meeting I asked Mayor Lawson to please not award or allocate any new contracts, money, or properties until the new council members were seated,” Rawls said. “She agreed to my request via writing.”

On Nov. 18, three days after the meeting, Public Information Officer Kendall Davis notified the Bulletin that the city would not be providing requested copies of the modified contracts until the following week.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to fulfill your request this week,” Davis wrote by email. “We’re working to get it to you as soon as possible and your request will be fulfilled within the allocated FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] timeframe.”

The Virginia Freedom of Information Act requires any public body that is the custodian of requested public records, provide the records within five working days.

If meeting the five-day mandate is impossible, an additional seven working days is allowed, provided the public entity specify the conditions that make a response impossible.

On Wednesday, the Bulletin renewed its request for copies of the contracts and Monday invoked the statutory additional seven working days explaining that the human resources and finance departments were still processing the paperwork and “we cannot release them until that is complete.”

Monday also explained the delay was due, in part, to continuing family medical issues.

Said Rawls: “I do not know the particulars of how the contracts were modified, but the timing concerns me greatly. I do not understand the need to ram these updates through before January and in secret unless it’s understood the changes will not be popular or will be rejected by a more transparent council. I fear citizens are being stuck with yet another bad deal.”

Rawls said he asked Council Member Tammy Pearson for additional information about the modified contracts, but she was limited in her response due to the confidentiality required by the closed meeting.

“While she could not comment on closed session discussions, I deduced that she was given no time to review the contract modifications,” Rawls said.

“I wanted to discuss it, but I only got to review it for five minutes,” Pearson told the Bulletin. “This just continues to happen.”

Pearson said she cast the only dissenting vote on the modified contracts.

“It’s a double-golden parachute,” Pearson said.

A golden parachute is an agreement in a contract between an employer and employee that results in significant benefits to the employee should the employee’s employment be terminated. The term is also referred to as a “change-in-control benefits.”

Rawls, Jones and Pearson have indicated they will represent a change-in-control as the new majority of city council, effective Jan. 1. Previously, that control had been in the hands of Lawson, Bowles, Chad Martin and often Turner, leaving Pearson with a one-vote minority.

In other matters, council:

Approved a sewer construction contract with C. W. Cauley & Son related to the Jones Creek sewer project for $5,953,181.

Approved a contract of sale and development agreement with JRS Realty Partners LLC for the BB&T building located at the corner of Ellsworth and East Church Streets.

Heard an update from Piedmont Community Services. “The number of people we are serving is growing,” said Sharon Buckman, clinical division director and Shannon Clark, CSS division director.

Heard a presentation regarding a citywide housing assessment study by Summit Design & Engineering with the assistance of Virginia Tech graduate students where it was stated the information provided will serve as background for future block grant applications.

Approved the purchase of an approximate 1.3-acre grassed field across Commonwealth Boulevard from Hooker Field for $150,000. Previously, the city had rented the lot on an annual basis from the Prince family to provide additional parking for events held at Hooker Field. Recently, the family decided to sell the property.