Council revisits Southside

A bus driven by Police Chief Eddie Cassady spent about 45 minutes offering the City Council a tour of Southside on Monday, but most of the council members weren’t on the tour.

A neighborhood tour had been scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday starting at the rear entrance to the Municipal Building uptown, but when the appointed time arrived, Mayor Kathy Lawson and Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles were the only two Council members present.

Lawson appeared to have a phone conversation with Council member Chad Martin after the bus tour was underway, and Martin was waiting in his car in the parking lot when the bus returned.

Council member Tammy Pearson did not attend the tour, and City Manager Leon Towarnicki told the bus of mostly members of the administration that Council member Danny Turner had said he may not attend.

The tour included the same areas of concern a previous tour in April did. There were no new matters presented during the tour, and several people in the bus noted that there was evidence of improvement in the conditions of some of the properties.

The tour ended after about 45 minutes due to the dark, and the Southside neighborhood event continued with a community meeting at Wesley Memorial Church on Starling Avenue at 7 p.m.

There were 35 people in attendance at the meeting in the church basement, including all members of City Council, law enforcement and other administrative employees.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki began the meeting by giving a summary of the tour.

“It didn’t look nearly as bad as it did the last time we were here,” said Towarnicki. “A number of properties are dilapidated, but some are in the process of being taken care of. We did notice a lot of cats and leaves in the street.”

Towarnicki reminds everyone that there was a city ordinance against blowing leaves in the street, as he had seen several people committing the illegal act during the tour. “It clogs the street drains.”

Towarnicki also said the City has completed a “pretty extensive housing study funded by a grant,” and the results showed Southside was in the worst condition of any of the other areas in the City. The information from the study will help the administration apply for future community block grant projects.

Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher then used a projector with his laptop to show how residents can go to communitycrimemap.com on the internet and view a display of recent crimes in the community showing the approximate location where they occurred on the map.

A woman who identified herself as a resident on Oakgrove complained of a drug house that she said police were ignoring. A man seated next to her joined in: “It’s going to be a violent crime at that house from the buyer or the seller. Three owners next door have moved out because of it. It’s a neighborhood joke.”

Fincher and Chief Eddie Cassady said they have had an undercover operation underway and made an arrest involving the house.

“Ya’ll not checking to see if the dogs have had shots,” the woman responded.

“Oakgrove is becoming a blight street,” the man added. “Our street is a working-class street. It’s going to go down to nothing. We lost money on a house because of the environment. You will not enforce the regulations on the books.”

The topic turned back to ill-treated dogs, and the woman gave the street address of a house where she said a dog had not been “off the leash in three years.”

“Our main goal is to make a safe neighborhood,” said Fincher.

“I will ask you to be patient and keep calmness,” Cassady said.

The man then asked Lawson if the bus tour earlier included Oakgrove Avenue.

“It was so dark by the time we got to Oakgrove I couldn’t see,” said Lawson.

"I would invite you to come ride by sometime during the day," said the man.

Said Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles: “As a whole, Southside was better than it was before, but when you see something, call.”

An inspection report provided prior to the tour shows in the past year there have been 356 inspections made in the Southside area, and 224 violations were cited.

The most common concern in the report listed grass with 90, followed closely by trash with 89, inoperable vehicles at 45 and 23 property maintenance issues.

There were 23 property inspections conducted in Southside, and seven properties are awaiting demolition.

Past tours have typically lasted about an hour, but the tour on Monday was cut short simply because it became too dark for anyone to be able to see the properties in question.