Council terminates City Attorney's contract

As her last act on City Council, Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles put forth a motion that carried, resulting in City Attorney Eric Monday's contract being terminated effective Jan. 2.

Bowles said she added the matter to the table during her comments at the end of the meeting not because of malfeasance on the part of Monday, but so that he could "go in a new direction."

"I agree with Jennifer that we need to wipe the slate clean, and he's [Monday] going to be a very valuable employee for someone," said Mayor Kathy Lawson.

Monday said he did not intend to ask for the $100,000 severance included in a new contract he just signed last month.

That contract does include a provision allowing Monday to contribute additional money to add to his years of service through the Virginia Retirement System (VRS).

Monday said when he steps aside he will have been with the City of Martinsville for 20 years.

Monday's involvement in the City's pursuit of reverting from a city to a town within Henry County would likely require a change in direction when a newly seated council is sworn in with a declared majority against continuing the legal battle against Henry County.

"Real love is opening that door and letting people go when they need to," said Council Member Chad Martin.

With unanimous approval (Council Member Tammy Pearson being absent), Lawson said to Monday: "Thank you for your service."

Additional changes

Bowles and Turner will be replaced by LC Jones and Aaron Rawls at the next meeting on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m., when a mayor and vice mayor will be chosen for the new year. Both incumbents were recognized for their service as Council members.

"There have been 63 members that have served on City Council," said former Mayor Gene Teague. "You have both always looked at how to make Martinsville first."

Teague also recognized Police Chief Eddie Cassady, Fire Chief Ted Anderson and Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett in their retirements that will occur at the end of the year.

"No one can make a dollar stretch farther than Ashby," said Teague.

Cassady and Pritchett each were recognized for 37 years years of service, and Anderson with 25 years.

"I always thought that we could work together and we did," said Pritchett. "Everybody still believes in the City, and I hope that it prospers."

"It's about the employees and everybody here working together and our citizens," said Cassady. "It's all about our citizens and all of us working together."

Said Anderson: "I come from humble beginnings - a country boy from Halifax County. Thank you to the community and to the citizens that have allowed me to serve."

In other matters:

A motion by Bowles to extend the agreement with the Martinsville Mustangs by three years was approved by a 3-1 vote, with Turner casting the only dissenting vote.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki notified Council members that a new handbook policy preventing a Council member from serving on Council while being employed by the city was reviewed by the Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black law firm in Roanoke and determined to be "proper under Virginia law." Said Towarnicki: "There was nothing to indicate it was improper or inappropriate."

Robinson Farmer Cox Associates presented the City with an audit described as "materially correct," the firm's highest level of opinion. No deficiencies were found, and no items were determined to be out of compliance.

Ricky Walker, executive director of the ANCHOR Commission, was recognized with a proclamation on the 50th anniversary of the organization's existence.

Diana Foley, community health care worker under Martinsville Fire & EMS, provided Council with a presentation on her duties.

The Council adopted a resolution in support of the Virginia Commission for the 250th anniversary celebration of the American Revolution.

The board extended information related to the City's proposed 2023 Legislative Agenda until next month so Jones and Rawls could consider its contents.

Martinsville resident Keith Owens thanked Council for the service of its members and said he hoped the City would have a permanent homeless shelter in the future.

Martinsville resident Toolie Hairston told Council members that "the City has work to do," and noted the retirement of so many city officials at one time "is a tremendous loss."

At the conclusion of a closed session, Council appointed Imogene Draper and Bernadette Moore to 3-year terms on the Arts & Cultural Committee, Pamela Allen to a 4-year term on the Patrick & Henry Community College Board, Veraine Randolph to a 4-year term on the ANCHOR Group Home Commission, Yluelhaldi Rose to a 4-year term on the Blue Ridge Regional Library Governing Board and Jennifer Bowles to a 3-year term on the West Piedmont Planning District Board of Commissioners.