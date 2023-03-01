Chad Martin has resigned from his seat on City Council and the remaining members have decided to begin the process of appointing his replacement.

Martin had said Tuesday night's meeting would be his last after accepting a job offer in North Carolina.

"I literally just gave my resignation letter to Leon [city manager]," said Martin. "I would be kicking myself if I didn't take this job."

Martin said he was bullied as a child and, because of that experience, has always been a person that stands up for someone he perceives as being treated unfairly.

Martin recognized all city employees and then he individually recognized Council Clerk Karen Roberts; City Manager Leon Towarnicki; Gene Teague, a former mayor of Martinsville; and Council Member Kathy Lawson and her husband, Ralph.

Then Martin left parting words for Council Member Tammy Pearson, Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls and Mayor LC Jones.

"It takes a special person to stand up here and be the face of success or failure for a whole city," said Martin. "Four hundred dollars a month is all we get paid. There has to be some level of care to stand up here and do this. You have no private life."

Martin said he would miss the citizens of Martinsville and thanked them for the opportunity to serve.

After Martin's departure, the only remaining member of Council who voted for the reversion of Martinsville to a town in December 2019 will be Lawson. Jones and Rawls campaigned, with Pearson's support, against reversion.

Towarnicki then told Council they could appoint someone to replace Martin or have the court call a special election.

"You can fill it in 30 days or let a court set a special election date," said Towarnicki. "In 2018, with Sharon Brooks-Hodge [former council member], Council let people apply. Our next meeting is March 14, so we could hold a public hearing and solicit names; between March 14 and March 28 you could conduct interviews; and then the person could be sworn in and seated at the March 28 meeting."

Similar to Martin, Brooks-Hodge resigned due to employment reasons and Council decided to fill the position within 30 days, ultimately choosing Jim Woods, who had previously failed in his bid to be elected to a seat.

Council agreed to Towarnicki's proposal, stipulating that anyone who wishes to be considered for appointment must complete an application and appear in person at the March 14 meeting.

In other matters, Council:

Heard an update from the United Way of Henry County & Martinsville regarding the housing eviction prevention program. Council voted last year to fund $60,000 a year to the program for two years to be used for housing needs for tenants living in Martinsville.

Heard from Pearson regarding the establishment of a Community Advisory Board that will "form ideas based on what their neighbors are saying and then bring forth those solutions to us," said Pearson. "It will help us make better decisions."

Approved $224,000 in state grant funds to the school operating fund, $217,110 in school construction grants to the capital fund, $126,789 in opioid settlement funds to the opioid fund and $2,622 in federal grant funds to the general fund.