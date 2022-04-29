 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council wades through details of proposed budget

council meeting

Council hold the first of three budget work sessions on Wednesday.

 Bill Wyatt

Martinsville City Council heard presentations from schools, police, fire and EMS, but made no changes to its proposed new budget.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki presented his proposed budget to Council at a regular meeting on Tuesday and less than 24 hours later, members gathered for the first of three scheduled work sessions in Council Chambers.

council clemmons talley

Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons (left) and Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley present the new school budget to council members at a budget worksession on Wednesday.

First up was School Superintendent Zeb Talley along with Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons.

Martinsville City Public Schools new budget is $4 million above last year, at $27.4 million. The increase is funded by a $3.57 million increase in state money, $405,000 in additional sales tax money and another $94,000 in additional state grants.

Talley asked Council for $6.2 million in local funding, unchanged from last year, and Towarnicki honored the amount requested in his proposed budget.

Talley's budget includes money for five new teachers, an additional counselor, a licensed behavior specialist, a paraprofessional, $1.7 million in capital, a five percent raise and $1 million for the prevention and remediation of learning loss.

Fire and EMS

Most of the discussion with fire and EMS officials concerned the profitability of a new ambulance transport service requested by Sovah Health.

"It wasn't very profitable at first, but now it's doing okay," said Towarnicki. "They expected four to five transports a day and they are at two to three."

The program only transports patients with Medicare or private insurance.

"The fire and EMS underestimated the number of medicaid transports," Towarnicki said. "There is $168,000 plugged in the revenue side."

Police Department

Police Chief Eddie Cassady will be budgeted for a smaller department in the next fiscal year.

council cassady

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady (right) and Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher (seated) detail the budget needs of their department to council members. 

"We had 45 sworn officers and five civilian employees, but we've had a number of vacancies and the police department survived without them, so we made a decision to make it 44 and four," said Police Chief Eddie Cassady. "We've lost five officers and two civilians this year, and all the officers left because of pay."

Cassady described the Henry County Sheriff's Office as "one of the main culprits" recruiting away his staff.

"Lynchburg is hiring officers at $50,000 with no training and even Patrick County is starting them at $43,000," Cassady said. "It's the equivalent of a year's salary to go through our training program, so we have them sign a three-year contract, but sometimes they [new employers] will buy out the contract."

Towarnicki told council members that "$6 million for schools, $5 million for police and $3 million for fire and EMS amounts to $14 million and represents 75 percent of our general fund budget."

Two more work sessions are scheduled for May 3 and May 4, with Council holding a public hearing on the FY22-23 budget at its May 10 meeting.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

