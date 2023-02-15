Each year in February, millions of people count the variety of birds they can see in their own backyards and you are invited to participate in this year’s event.

The Great Backyard Bird Count takes place Friday through Monday, when people from all over the world will contribute to the understanding of current migration patterns and help scientists better understand global bird populations.

“Virginia State Parks provide the perfect location to view many different types of birds,” said Chippokes State Park Manager Ben Richard in a release by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. “We have self-guided activities at Chippokes where guests can use the iNaturalist app to identify and count the birds they see. February is a great time to come to the park and shake off the winter blues, enjoy the refreshing air and spot a variety of birds that pass through the park or make it their home. We encourage families to get involved and make a game of it.”

The best part of the Great Backyard Bird Count is that you can easily count the birds on your own property. All you need to do is log the birds that you count in a 15-minute period on at least one of the four days of the event. You can download the Merlin Bird ID app to help identify the birds you find and you can use the eBird Mobile app to enter your bird sightings.

Instructions from sponsors Cornell Lab, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada say the first thing to do is decide where you will do your birdwatching.

Secondly, you’ll want to commit to watching birds from the same location for 15 minutes or more, at least once over the four days.

Finally, identify all the birds you see or hear within your planned time and location and use the best tool for sharing you bird sightings:

If you are a beginning bird-watcher and new to bird identification, the free Merlin Bird ID app is recommended to tell you what birds you are seeing or hearing.

If you’ve participated in the count before and want to record numbers of birds, they the eBird Mobile app or enter your bird list on the eBird website from your desktop or laptop.

You can start entering bird lists at midnight local time on the first day of the count. Data entry remains open until March 1, but the information you enter should only be from the four days of the Great Backyard Bird Count.

The nearest state park in the Martinsville, Henry and Patrick County area is Fairy Stone State Park, and if you’re looking to take your bird counting experience to a guided event you might want to heard out to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion where hikes to count birds will be held all four days and are open to all ages and skill levels.

Chippokes Plantation State Park in Surry will be offering bird county excursions throughout the park each day of the event from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield County is holding a “Let’s Go Birding” event from 8-9 a.m. Friday and on the same day York River State Park in James City County offers a waterfowl watch from 11 a.m. to noon. Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars for betters views of spectacular birds and ducks that inhabit the area until early spring.

On Saturday, the New River Trail in Max Meadows will hold a bird count event where attendees will be on the hunt to find more than 127 bird species. The river and fields are host to plentiful waterfowl, songbirds and the occasional eagle.

The Southwest Virginia Museum at Big Stone Gap is holding a Backyard Birds Workshop from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and an eagle watch event will take place at the upper boat launch at New River Trail State Park, where a bald eagle nest rests along the New River. The watch will occur on Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. until noon each day.

“The Backyard Bird County is a great program where anyone can participate and do their part to help scientists collect data to help birds of all shapes and sizes,” Hungry Mother State Park Manager Andrew Philpot said in the release. “Join us at the park for a variety of activities that showcase the importance of the birds in the area. By simply identifying the birds around you, you can help protect numerous species.”