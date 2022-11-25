County agrees to tax break

Assessed values on used vehicles continue to climb, and to help offset the expected increase in personal property taxes the Henry County Board of Supervisors voted to offer a break to residents.

At a regular meeting on Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to waive the $20.75 motor vehicle license fee, discount the assessed value of vehicles by 10% and extend the deadline from Dec. 5 to Feb. 5 for personal property taxes to be paid.

"We recognize the financial strain that our residents are already under from inflation at the gas pump and grocery store," said Henry County Board Chair Jim Adams. "We know how stressful these expenses can be on the average citizen, especially with the holidays around the corner. This board is committed to helping alleviate that financial burden whenever we can and to that end, we have decided to provide relief on this year's personal property taxes."

Commissioner of Revenue Linda Love does not expect revenue projections to the county to change as a result of the offered tax relief because of the increase in value assessments.

Old jail solutions

Now that the old jail on the grounds of the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road is empty, officials have been perplexed about how to move forward with remediation of the building and came to the conclusion they needed help.

"Since July 1, there has been a lot of progress done even though you can't see it," said Deputy County Administrator J.R. Powell. "The jail was the first structure on this property and everything here has come in through the jail. The old jail has been gutted and much of the older equipment has been sold. We recycled a lot of material including the solar panels on the bank behind the jail that were used for hot water in the jail. For this part of the process, we've gotten into the electrical part and it's a whole lot more complicated than just pulling it off. We've got to address how we want to do this."

The board agreed to award a $19,900 contract to CHA Consulting Inc. to assist with the mitigation of the primary and backup electrical systems at the old Henry County jail.

In other matters, the board:

Heard Parks and Recreations Director Roger Adams tell them the Henry County Fair won awards for best new program and most creative marketing from the state for the previous year. "Our goal was to come out of the gate and make it the biggest and the best we could, and I believe we did that," Adams said.

Heard a report from Treasurer Scott Grindstaff who said as of Oct. 31, 93% of 2021 personal property taxes have been collected and 95% of real estate taxes have been collected. The county's contracted tax collector has collected $552,230 in delinquent taxes since Jan. 1, 2022.

Approved an additional appropriation of $769,673 requested by the Henry County School Board to provide a $1,000 bonus payment to each Standards of Quality funded instructional and support position within the school system.

Awarded an $829,837 contract to Aviat Networks for upgrades to the existing emergency communications microwave network. The Sheriff's Office, Department of Public Safety and volunteer fire and rescue department use the system for two-way radio communication.

Approved the disbursement of $201,392 in Virginia Fire Program funds to the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a new tanker-style fire truck from FESCO Emergency Sales.

Approved the carryover of committed funds from the FY2022 budget to the FY2023 budget. The funds are for items encumbered or obligated from the prior budget but the item was not received or the service was not performed prior to June 30, 2022. The carryover request for this year was $48.6 million.

Approved the 2023 Legislative Agenda for the Virginia General Assembly.

Approved a resolution waiving the comprehensive plan review for the Michaux Solar Project that was previously approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Scheduled a public hearing for Dec. 13 to receive comments on a proposal to establish a fee schedule related to the issuance of solar building permits.

Reappointed Mandy Brannock and Christy Spencer to the ANCHOR Commission to 4-year terms scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2026. The board also appointed Carol Henderson to the ANCHOR Commission to a 4-year term scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2026.

Approved a resolution honoring Terri Cook in her retirement from the Commissioner of Revenue's Office after 32 years of service.

Recognized the winning teams from the Parks and Recreation fall sports programs.