The Commonwealth of Virginia will reimburse Henry County for 26% of the construction costs for the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

The total cost of constructing the jail, including a generator that still needs to be purchased, is $73,293,642. The state will reimburse the county for $18,875,216, Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner reported during Tuesday's regular Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting.

With the offset of that reimbursement, the total cost to the county will then be $54,518,427.

Wagoner added that in the near future the board will need to appropriate the funds from the state for a lump sum payment on the debt service for the detention center.

“Since it will be more than 1% of the total county budget, a public hearing will have to be scheduled to go along with it,” Wagoner said. “We’ll have more information for you on that at a future meeting.”

In other matters:

Henry County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff gave the board a report on delinquent tax collection efforts. He said 94.86% of 2021 personal property tax and 91.45% of 2022 real estate tax has been collected as of Feb. 28; TACS has collected $210,906.97 since January; 9 DMV stops have been collected in March for vehicles without registration; and the county has collected $343,439.75 in debt set off since November of 2022.

HCBOS Board Member Debra Buchanan read a proclamation recognizing National Library Week as April 23 to 29, and the Board approved it.

The board approved the additional appropriation of $665,000 from grant funds for the development of phase 6A of the Dick and Willie Trail.

Wagoner read a resolution in support of the Henry County Public Schools board’s application to the Virginia School Construction Assistance Program for 2022-23 to strengthen the application. The board approved the letter of support.

The board appointed Stu Warren to the Patrick and Henry Community College Board for an unexpired term ending June 30, 2024.

The board issued a business license fee refund for the years 2021 and 2022 to Roochi Traders Inc. The refund totals $20,468.25 and will be paid from the County’s general fund balance.

The board set a public hearing for a siting agreement with Vesper Energy on April 17 at 7 p.m.

Lisa Hughes from Virginia Department of Transportation announced the spring transportation hearing on May 16 at 4 p.m. The location is yet to be announced. The secondary six-year plan meeting will be at the next HCBOS board meeting from 6-6:30 p.m.

Henry County Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Daniel Reynolds recognized winning winter sports teams: Mount Olivet One and Fieldale Collinsville Five.

The HCBOS approved three rezoning applications, one for William Hitt and two for Everything Outdoors LLC under Travis Crouch.

The board approved an amendment to the Henry County code of ordinances regarding dog licenses to allow lifetime dog tags.

In the public speaking section, Trey Lopez of Axton Solar said that a draft siting agreement that was required by the Board has been sent to the Board for consideration, and Jim Roberts of Stanleytown asked the board to strengthen the county ordinances for solar panels.

Wagoner gave a reminder of dates:

April 4: Presentation of the proposed budget to HCBOS at 5 p.m.

April 6: Budget work session at 5 p.m.

April 11: Employee service banquet at Bassett Train Station at 6 p.m.

April 22: County household hazardous waste day at Bassett Service Center from 9 a.m. to noon