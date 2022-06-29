 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County to close broadband gap

Henry County is investing $3.9 million in local money to leverage a $33.5 million grant that will allow broadband to reach almost anyone that has electricity through Appalachian Power.

Last year, Henry County partnered with the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, Patrick and Franklin counties, RiverStreet Networks and Appalachian Power to secure the grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development's Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.

The grant funds will help the three counties provide Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) broadband services to unserved areas.

It is estimated in Henry County, the project will provide FTTH broadband to 3,058 homes and businesses.

BOS meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met for a regular meeting on Tuesday. 

At a regular meeting on Tuesday, the Henry County Board of Supervisors voted to authorize a contract with RiverStreet Networks to provide installation of the fiber and internet services for the project.

After the build-out, RiverStreet will then supervise and manage nearly 350 miles of fiber optic cable in Henry County.

County employees get bonus

Covid put first responders in harms way and all in Henry County have been rewarded with stipends, but on Tuesday the Board of Supervisors voted to include the rest of the County employees.

BOS hall and company

County Administrator Tim Hall (left) retires today resulting in Tierra Dillard being promoted to 911 director, J.R. Powell to deputy county administrator and Dale Wagoner, the new county administrator beginning Friday.

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall will retire at the end of the day today, but at his last appearance at a regular meeting before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, he recommended that the rest of Henry County's employees be rewarded too.

"We recommend that at $1,200 stipend be given to each full-time Henry County employee with at least one year service and $600 for all part-time employees," said Hall. "The total cost to the County will be $210,000 and we recommend the money be taken from the fund balance."

The board members approved the recommendation unanimously.

In other matters the board:

BOS Robert Williams

Robert Williams of the Horsepasture District said since the marina at Philpott has been built, traffic on the lake has quadrupled. 
  • Heard Robert Williams of the Horsepasture District request the Board consider funding a Fire and Rescue boat similar to five such watercraft at Smith Mountain Lake to be docked at the Philpott Marina and made available for emergency calls on the lake. "Since the marina has been built the number of people visiting has quadrupled," said Williams. "I'm a part-time employee of the marina and the number of distress calls is alarming."
  • Heard a report on delinquent tax collection efforts from County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff. He told the Board as of May 31, almost 92 percent of personal property taxes for 2021 had been collected and nearly 94 percent of real estate taxes had been paid.
  • Heard an update from President and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation Mark Heath. "It's been another great year," said Heath. "We desperately need another hotel here. We're sending people to Greensboro. It's a great opportunity for someone."
  • Approved a performance agreement with VF Outdoor, LLC in which the company promised to invest $10.2 million at its facility in the Patriot Centre at Beaver Creek Industrial Park and create 82 new jobs.
  • Appropriated an additional $540,991 to cover items that exceeded the budget of the Sheriff's Office. Those items include the cost of housing inmates at other facilities, providing medical care to inmates and fuel.
  • Appropriated an additional $30,000 to $929,000 already appropriated for the purchase of a new ladder truck for the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department.
  • Appropriated an additional $102,579 from the Virginia Department of Education to the School Board to be used for the Students with Intensive Support Needs Program.
  • Appropriated an additional $121,429 from the Administration/Attendance and Health budget to the Nutrition budget in order to provide employee bonuses to eligible school nutrition workers. The School Board has approved a bonus of $1,200 to be paid to all eligible full-time and part-time employees, using all local money. The total fiscal impact is estimated to be $1,493,041.
  • Appropriated $2,537 received from the Virginia State Police to cover the cost for two deputies to attend a week-long training court about the Help Eliminate Auto Theft Program.
  • Appropriated a transfer of $427,000 to cover overages in the Children's Service Act Program fund. The money will be used for legal fees, Covid testing, vaccine expenses and accrued leave payouts.
  • Approved an additional $24,858 received as reimbursement to the Sheriff's Department for providing security, transportation, or patrol services to the Army Corps of Engineers, Virginia Tech, Henry County Parks and Recreation and Virginia Courts. The funds were used to pay overtime to deputies.
  • Accepted a recommendation from staff to not obligate $970,105 in remaining ARPA funds given the uncertainty in the economy, inflation, supply-chain issues and the threat of reversion by the City of Martinsville.
  • Awarded a contract in the amount of $157,036 to RK Chevrolet in Virginia Beach for the purchase of four police-rated 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles.
  • Awarded a contract in the amount of $360,000 to J.L. Culpepper & Company, Inc. to supply food to the Henry County Adult Detention Center.
BOS Mark Heath

Mark Heath gave another glowing economic report to the Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. 
BOS Lane Perry

Additional appropriations requested by Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry were approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. 

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

