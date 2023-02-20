EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Jordan DeCarlo Stockton, Martinsville, on Feb. 13: Found not guilty by a jury for distribution of cocaine.

Stacy Earl Fontaine II, on Feb. 14: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years, 11 months and two days suspended and $435 in costs for grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Iquasia Tennille Martin, Martinsville, on Feb. 14: A charge of petit larceny was dismissed.

Jennifer Lynn Rea, Martinsville, on Feb. 14: A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.

Jerri Jean Dehart, Ridgeway, on Feb. 15: Sentenced to eight years and six months and $23,473.64 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of unlawful wounding of a law enforcement officer, eluding police, and drive while suspended.

Kevin Michael Dunford, Henry, on Feb. 15: Sentenced to 18 years and three months with 18 years and two months suspended for possession of methamphetamine, escape custody, false identification of self to law enforcement, carry concealed weapon, drive while suspended, possession of para-fluorofentanyl, possession of fentanyl

Matthew Samuel Fitzgerald, Bassett, on Feb. 15: Sentenced to 11 years with 10 years and two months suspended and $1,167.12 in restitution and costs for breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny and petit larceny.

Dennis Lee St. Clair II, Gretna, on Feb. 15: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and eight months suspended at $1,645 in fines and costs for possession of methamphetamine and morphine.

Christopher Mack Barbour, Martinsville, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to 30 days with 25 suspended and $950 in fines and costs for trespassing.

Blake Austin Carpenter, Roanoke, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to 40 years with 26 years suspended and $3,178 in costs for forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration.

Joe Edmond King, Collinsville, on Feb. 16: Charges of credit card theft and grand larceny were dismissed.

Edilberto Coronado Lopez, Stuart, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to 24 years with 22 years and 28 days suspended and $4,081.44 in fines, restitution and costs for two counts of failure to appear, distribution of methamphetamine and an amended charge of distribution of schedule I/II drugs by substance accommodation.

Derick Devon Martin, Ridgeway, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to 39 years with 36 years and nine months suspended and $25,269.38 in fines, restitution and costs for eluding police greater than 20 mph, destroying property less than $1,000, destruction of property, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Kim Latress Cannaday, Martinsville, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to two years with one year and four months suspended and $3,916.26 in costs for and amended charges of petit larceny less than $1,000 and failure to appear.

Marissa Louise Cunningham, Bassett, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to five years with four years and 11 months suspended and $750 in costs for possession of fentanyl.

Anthony Craig Hairston, Axton, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to 12 months with 10 months suspended and $452 in costs for failure to appear.

Kimberly Dawn McNeely, Martinsville, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $1,337 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of petit larceny less than $500.

Joshua Lee Mickles, Bassett, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to three years with two years, 11 months and 23 days and $750 in costs for possession of schedule I/II controlled substance. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

Lashawnda Jay Redd, Martinsville, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to 12 months with 10 months suspended and $418 in costs for credit card fraud. A charge of receiving a stolen credit card was dismissed.

Thomas Daniel Goforth Jr., Boones Mill, on Feb. 17: Found not guilty and acquitted of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of rape

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Terrence Hairston , 28, on Feb. 13: Fraud.

Jay Devin Griffith, 29, on Feb. 13: Abduction by force, simple assault.

Jamie Lynn Harbour, 44, on Feb. 13: Probation violation.

Keylizha Shantel Horne, 23, on Feb. 13: Contempt of court.

Angela Marie Knight, 35, on Feb. 13: Resisting arrest.

James Michael Murray, 45, on Feb. 13: Resisting arrest.

Justin Myers Hodges, 39, on Feb. 13: Probation violation.

James Morris Adkins, 37, on Feb. 13: Probation violation.

Daniel Michael Koehler, 39, on Feb. 13: Probation violation.

Kenneth Jerome Hagwood Jr., on Feb. 13: Breaking and entering.

Zachary Edward Hager, 37, on Feb. 15: Probation violation.

Keaton Lashane Redd, 26, on Feb. 15: Simple assault.

Marcus Allen Martin, 36, on Feb. 15: Simple assault.

Daniel Roderiques Martin, 38, on Feb. 15: Failure to comply with support, contempt of court.

James Maurice Bradley, 41, on Feb. 15: Failure to comply with support.

Michael Antonio Earnest, 28, on Feb. 15: Contempt of court, failure to return leased property.

Roderica Lawshawn Bernard, 43, on Feb. 16: DUI.

Matthew Lee McCrickard, 36, on Feb. 16: Violation of a protective order.

Dana Juan Reynolds, 44, on Feb. 16: Distribution of marijuana and two counts of distribution of drugs.

Robert Eugene Maxie, 56, on Feb. 16: Probation violation.

Jervon Laray Hairston, 27, on Feb. 16: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jahari Keontae Pritchett, 22, on Feb. 16: Non-capital first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jerri Jean Dehart, on Feb. 16: Malicious injury to law enforcement, disregard police command, probation violation, driving while revoked, hit and run.

Kristopher Allen Simacek, 32, on Feb. 16: Probation violation.

Melissa Karen Lester, 46, on Feb. 16: Possession of drugs.

Nikko Najee Mitchell, 34, on Feb. 16: Drunk in public.

Danielle Nicole Davis, 39, on Feb. 17: Drunk in public.

Cassie Lee Parsons, 27, on Feb. 17: Probation violation.

Steven O’Neal Hairston, 38, on Feb. 17: Failure to appear.

Richard Lee Coleman Jr., 37, on Feb. 17: Resisting arrest.

Joshua Lee Mickles, 37, on Feb. 17: Failure to appear.

Noah Chase Bryant, 21, on Feb. 17: Simple assault.

Treasure Dawn Moore, 38, on Feb. 17: Abduct by force, deception.

Roger Lee Moore, 37, on Feb. 17: Abduct by force, deception.

Nathan Hughes Pilson, 60, on Feb. 17: Sexual battery, breaking and entering.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Draquonteous Joshun Finney, Martinsville, on Feb.14: Charges of DWI—2nd offense, no drivers license and refusing to take a blood or breath test were dismissed.

Charles Daniel Aaron, Cascade, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to 11 years suspended and $2,830 in fines and costs for failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and heroin. A contempt of court charge was dismissed.

Heather Dawn Bryan, Stuart, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $440 in costs for failure to appear.

Michael Antonio Earnest, Collinsville, on Feb. 16: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years suspended and $2,183 for two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

Richard Dale Hankins Sr., on Feb. 16: Sentenced to nine years with nine years and nine months suspended and $1,338 in restitution and costs for two counts of distribution of suboxone.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Ashley Nicole Wyatt, on Feb. 6: Two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Kelsey Angela Boitnott, on Feb. 6: Failure to appear.

Wendy Gale Rose, on Feb. 7: DWI—drugs 1st offense.

Phillip James Hedgepeth, on Feb. 7: False identity of self to law enforcement, drive without license.

James Edward Booth, on Feb. 7: DWI—drugs 1st offense.

Christopher Wendell Martin, on Feb. 7: Three counts of probation violation.

Austin Lane Mabry, on Feb. 7: False identity of self to law enforcement.

Michael Lee Hoops, on Feb. 8: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Eyann Malik Martin, on Feb 8: Child endangerment, contribute to the delinquency of a minor.

Brian Scott Goins, on Feb. 8: Probation violation.

Wayne Jay Chapman, on Feb. 8: Intoxication in public.

Herman Jefferson Fallen, on Feb. 8: Petit larceny, failure to appear.

Gordon Donahue Martin, on Feb. 9: Failure to stop for police, false identity of self to law enforcement.

Joey Allen White, on Feb. 9: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Christopher Lionel Horace, on Feb. 9: Shoplifting.

Danyail Lee Helms, on Feb. 9: Two counts of grand larceny of an automobile.

Tamarius Keshun Martin, on Feb. 10: Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shoot, malicious wounding.

Kayla Lynn Ratliff, on Feb. 10: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

James Horne, on Feb. 11: Two counts of petit larceny.

Justin Michael Grimes, on Feb. 12: DWI—2nd offense.

Clifford Leon Penn, on Feb. 12: Failure to appear.

Willie James Walker, on Feb. 12: Probation violation.

Olicia Diane Swanson, on Feb. 12: Probation violation (11 counts).

Patrick County Circuit Court

Holden Peter McClung, North Chesterfield, on Feb. 13: Sentenced to 25 years suspended and $3,103 in fines and costs for three counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs and two counts of distributions of schedule I/II drugs.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Ronnie Daniel Goad, 48, of Meadows of Dan, on Feb. 10: Failure to appear.

Dewey Hampton Hughes, 42, Vinton, on Feb. 11: Probation violation.

Shannon Dawn Lane, 39, Bassett, on Feb. 11: Failure to appear.

Tonya Renee Holt, 42, Stuart, on Feb. 11: Probation violation.

James Brandon Bennett, 43, on Feb. 11: DWI—drugs 1st offense.

Tyree M. Beaman, 32, on Feb. 13: Failure to appear.

Melanie Faye Constantin, 32, Stuart, on Feb. 14: False identity to law enforcement officer.

Alvis McCray Foley, 56, Stuart, on Feb. 14: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Michael Lee Holt, 48, Stuart, on Feb. 14: Public intoxication.