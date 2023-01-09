Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Brandi Nicole Leftwich, Ridgeway, on Jan. 3: A charge of petit larceny was dismissed.

Natasha Lavonne Taylor, Martinsville, on Jan 3: Sentenced to six months and 10 days with five months suspended at $791 fines and costs for assault and battery and failure to appear.

Melinda Lynn Craft, Martinsville, on Jan. 4: A charge of violating conditions of bond was dismissed.

Charles Daniel Aaron, Cascade, on Jan. 4: Sentenced to nine years and four months and $218 in costs with eights years, 11 months and 16 days suspended for two counts of violation of probation.

Karen Moore Bouldin, Bassett, on Jan. 4: Sentenced to five years suspended and $1,857.50 in costs for distribution of heroin.

John Christopher James, Martinsville, on Jan. 4: Sentenced to 41 years with 36 years and six months suspended for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of heroin.

Ronrico Antonio Taylor, Martinsville, on Jan. 4: Sentenced to 45 years with 40 years suspended and $6,005 in fines, restitution and costs for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute - second offense, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute - second offense, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute - second offense, distribution of heroin - second offense, distribution of fentanyl - second offense, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine - second offense, endanger the life of a child, and possession of ammunition by a felon.

James Anthony Martin, Fieldale, on Jan. 5: Sentenced to 12 months for an amended charge of abuse/neglect of an incapacitated adult.

Michael Wayne Sands, on Jan. 5: Sentenced to 20 years with 18 years suspended and $1,140 in costs for proposing sex acts to a child under 15 years of age, and an amended charge of proposing sex by computer to a child under 15 years of age.

Andrea Joyce Irene Clark, Martinsville, on Jan. 6: Sentenced to 52 years with 43 years and 8 months suspended for use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, abduction, and two counts of probation violation.

Henry County Sheriff's Office

Caleb Shaw, 18, on Jan. 4: Simple assault.

Luis Enrique Sanchez Martinez, 22, on Jan. 4: Simple assault.

Ntayez Javon Smith, 22, on Jan. 4: Child endangerment, eluding police.

Michael Clay Richardson, 58, on Jan. 4: Drunk in public.

Joey Ray Brown, 47, on Jan. 4: Probation violation.

Michael Wayne Kessler, 44, on Jan. 5: Contempt of court.

James Henry Curry, 32, on Jan. 5: Probation violation.

Danielle Faye Young, 38, on Jan. 5: Larceny.

DeWayne Darnell Austin, 51, on Jan. 5: Malicious wounding, breaking and entering, resisting arrest.

Anthony Lewis Chism, 39, on Jan. 5: Drunk in public.

Kristopher Allen Simacek, 32, on Jan. 5: Larceny.

Christopher Shane Barker, 38, on Jan. 5: Probation violation.

Joshua Glenn Harris, 39, on Jan. 5: Contempt of court.

Britney Shante Barbour, 27, on Jan. 5: Disorderly conduct.

Christopher Demar Hughes, 31, on Jan. 5: Resisting arrest.

Alicia Yvonne Wray, 40, on Jan. 5: Vandalism.

Douglas Wayne Adams Jr., on Jan. 5: Violation of protective order.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Richard Dale Hankins Sr., Collinsville, on Jan. 4: A charge of distribution of suboxone was dismissed.

Austin Lane Mabry, Bassett, on Jan. 4: Sentenced to 30 days suspended and $342 in costs for an amended charge of possession of paraphernalia.

Lisa Marie Ortiz, Martinsville, on Jan. 4: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $692 in costs for an amended charge of destruction of property.

Peadro Diene Cabiness, Martinsville, on Jan. 4: Four counts of distribution of cocaine and three counts of possession of cocaine were dismissed.

Ezmeralda Alvarez, Martinsville, on Jan. 6: Ordered to pay $264 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to assault and battery.

Jose Franco, Martinsville, on Jan. 6: Sentenced to 12 months in jail and $539 in fines and costs for assault and battery.

Nancy Serreno Franco, Stoneville, North Carolina, on Jan. 6: Ordered to pay $594 in fines and costs for assault and battery.

Martinsville Sheriff's Office

Michael Devon Penn, on Dec. 27: Intoxication in public.

Rayshaun O'Shea Gravely, on Dec. 28: Abduction by force, malicious wounding, strangulation.

Brandi Nicole Keatts, on Dec. 28: Five counts of probation violation.

Tammy Lynn Wells, on Dec. 30: Intoxication in public.

Deonandre Hamlett Bradley, on Dec. 30: Assault and battery of a family member.

Mackenzie Overby Gibbs, on Dec. 31: Intoxication in public.

Patrick County Sheriff's Office

Jessica Sutphin Smith, 40, Madison, North Carolina, on Dec. 30: DWI - first offense.

Brandon Lee Bowman, 36, Stuart, on Dec. 30: Possession of schedule I/II drug, failure to appear.

Dionte Morris Nowlin, 20, Stuart, on Dec. 30: Robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction by force.

Ricardo Rodriguez Juarez, 19, Stuart, on Jan. 1: DWI - first offense, purchase or possession of alcohol by a person less than 21.

Brikk Michael Bennett, 34, Spencer, on Jan 1: Obstruction of justice.

William Dean Nelson, 33, Dobson, North Carolina, on Jan. 2: Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drugs, failure to appear.