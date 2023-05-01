EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Clifton Paul Gilley, Martinsville, on April 24: Sentenced to five years with four years and seven months suspended and $1,015.65 in restitution and costs for distribution of hydrocodone/acetaminophen. A second charge of distribution of hydrocodone/acetaminophen was dismissed.

Print Daniel Swanson Jr., Bassett, on April 24: Sentenced to 60 years with 51 years suspended and $2,265 in restitution and costs for three counts of amended charges of distribution of cocaine.

Ronnie Daniel Adkins, Bassett, on April 24: Sentenced to seven years and six months with seven years suspended and $1,791 in fines and costs for possession of schedule I/II drugs, felony failure to appear, elude police.

Vernon Leon Charles III, Stuart, on April 24: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 26 days suspended for an amended charge of petit larceny.

Michael Shawn Flippen, Bassett, on April 24: Sentenced to six years with two years and six months suspended and $1,514.16 in fines and costs for an amended charge of possession of a gun by a nonviolent felon, reckless handling of a firearm.

Amanda Heather Hill, Bassett, on April 24: Sentenced to seven years with six years and six months suspended and $805.16 in costs for possession of fentanyl.

Vickie Lynn Bowers, Collinsville, on April 24: Sentenced to one year suspended and $463 in costs for false statement to a firearm dealer.

Terry Lee Massey, Axton, on April 24: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years suspended and $2,552.16 in costs for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of heroin.

Sheena Marie Sinsel, Martinsville, on April 24: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and nine months suspended and $1,312.16 in costs for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Kelsey Leann Craig, 19, on April 25: Larceny, possession of drugs, contempt of court.

Ronnie Daniel Adkins, 52, on April 25: Possession of drugs, failure to appear, eluding, uninsured vehicle.

Jerry Leonard Mize, 38, on April 25: Failure to comply with support.

Joshua Flynt Turner, 37, on April 25: Driving while under the influence.

Napoleon Poindexter, 58, on April 25: Simple assault.

David Tarshawn Martin, 47, on April 26: Drunk in public

Jonathan Michael Easter, 38, on April 26: Probation violation.

Benjamin William Plaster, 39, on April 26: Contempt of court.

Courtney Elizabeth Allen, 38, on April 26: Trespassing.

Demetria Jachelle Foye, 32, on April 26: Simple assault.

Heather Anne Pruitt, 43, on April 26: Prevent law enforcement officer from making arrest, drunk in public.

Brent Elliott Jervis, 35, on April 26: Probation violation.

Timothy Wayne Spencer, 52, on April 28: Carry concealed weapon.

Logan Gaige Thomas, 21, on April 28: Intercourse with victim through mental incapacity/helplessness.

Mallory Christine Ballance, 27, on April 28: Shoplifting.

Kevin Lane Dodson, 25, on April 28: Threatening phone calls, computer trespass, threat by letter, communication.

Martinsville Circuit Court

April Turnbell, Martinsville, on April 24: Sentenced to 12 months and 10 days with 11 months suspended for shoplifting, misdemeanor failure to appear.

Damien Tashawn Jones, Martinsville, on April 26: Sentenced to six years with five years and 11 months suspended and $680 in costs for stalking and violation of a protective order.

Adam Michael Polzella, Bassett, on April 26: Sentenced to eight years suspended and $1,465 in fines and costs for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a gun while possessing a schedule I/II drug. A second charge of possession of a gun while possessing a schedule I/II drug was dismissed.

Joshua Andrew Harris, Rocky Mount, on April 28: Sentenced to 11 years with 10 years and nine months suspended and $2,110.21 in restitution and costs for grand larceny and property damage.

Danielle Nicole Pritchett, Martinsville, on April 28: A charge of possession of cocaine was dismissed.

Danyail Lee Nichole Helms, Bassett, on April 28: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $467 in fines and costs for petit larceny. A charge of conspiracy to commit grand larceny was dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Markirian Mekhi Penn, on April 17: Contempt of court.

Joshua Lee Beal, on April 17: Assault and battery of a family member.

Michael Devon Bruce, on April 20: Probation violation.

Glenda Jarrell Isley, on April 20: Distribution of drugs.

Troy Demarcus Motley, on April 20: Intoxication in public.

Tasha Ann Temple, on April 20: Felony failure to appear.

Terranza Chantel Preston, on April 21: Driving while under the influence - 1st offense.

Michael Wayne Broughman, on April 21: Contempt of court.

Ranesha Mae Dillard, on April 21: Contempt of court.

Floyd Wayne Amos, on April 21: Assault and battery of a family member.

Lynetta Elaine Millner, on April 22: Intoxication in public.

Kimberly Ann Craiger, on April 22: Two counts of probation violation.

Mark Euron Dillard, on April 23: Unauthorized use of animal.

Joseph Lee Dillon, on April 23: Possession of schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I/II drugs.

Rand Edward Tellstone, on April 23: Assault and battery of a family member.

Marleen Scott Carter, on April 23: Assault and battery of a family member.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Travis Allen Pace, Martinsville, on April 26: Sentenced to two years for an amended charge of nonviolent felon possessing a gun.

Heather Dawn Bryan, Bassett, on April 26: Sentenced to five years with three years suspended for distribution of a schedule I/II drug.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Andrew Manuel Tapenes, 29, Meadows of Dan, on April 22: Reckless driving, driving while under the influence - 1st offense, disregard law enforcement command.

Brad Thomas Adams Jr., 41, on April 23: Felony probation violation.

Lori Beth Tate, 40, Stuart, on April 24: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Tiffany Romont Alfred, 33, Claudville, on April 24: Failure to obey conditions of bond.

Susie Lee Vipperman, 26, Patrick Springs, on April 24: Felony probation violation.

Aarah Feely, 45, Galax, on April 25: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Samantha Marie Adkins, 35, Stuart, on April 26: Trespassing.

Michael Dustin Bryant, 41, Stuart, on April 27: Probation violation.

Charles Nicholas Doss, 24, Asheboro, North Carolina, on April 27: Grand larceny.