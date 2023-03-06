EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Timothy Dale Harris, Bassett, on Feb. 28: Charges of strangulation and assault and battery were dismissed.

Joshua Adam Martin, Martinsville, on Feb. 28: Charges of strangulation and assault and battery of a family member were dismissed.

Dillard Ray Scott Fleming, Clintwood, on March 1: Charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving were dismissed.

Austin Santamaria, Martinsville, on March 1: Sentenced to 10 years suspended and $873 in costs for possession of child pornography and an amended charge of possession of child pornography - 1st offense.

Jason Clayton Wright, Bassett, on March 1: Charges of grand larceny, breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny, and destruction of property were dismissed.

Kemonie Le'Quan Bruce, Martinsville, on March 1: Sentenced to nine years with eight years, nine months and 24 days suspended and $1,377 in costs for possession of fentanyl, possession of ammunition by a felon and an amended charge of failure to appear.

Crystal Gail Mullins, Collinsville, on March 1: Sentenced to three years suspended and $613 in costs for possession of fentanyl.

Jesse Edward Winkle, Sardinia, Ohio, on March 1: Sentenced to two years suspended and $463 in costs for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Charges of carrying a concealed weapon and drunk in public were dismissed.

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests

Danielle Wooden Hairston, 36, on Feb. 28: Contempt of Court.

John Lincoln Turner Sr., 35, on Feb. 28: Probation violation.

Gary Dodson, 45, on Feb. 28: Failure to comply with support.

Daniel Shawn Bowles, 42, on Feb. 28: Failure to comply with support.

Tonya Faye Dickerson, 47, on Feb. 28: Probation violation.

Bonnie Rae Swinney, 28, on Feb. 28: Probation violation, substitution of sample to defeat drug screening test.

Jessica Renee Bailey, 35, on March 3: Shoplifting.

Daniel Travis Wolfe, 26, on March 3: Possession of drugs, Driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license.

Bronson Lee Starkey, 40, on March 3: Probation violation.

Stacy Maurice Walker, 34, on March 3: Distribution of drugs, distribution of marijuana.

Ernest Leroy Valentine Jr., 46, on March 3: Driving under the influence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Arlene Gulfan Atkins, Martinsville, on March 1: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 20 days suspended and $572.50 in fines and costs for adulterating a urine sample in attempt to defraud.

Gordan Donahue Martin II, Martinsville, on March 3: Sentenced to six years with five years, nine months and 15 days and $705 in restitution and costs for possession of burglary tools and destruction of property with intent.

Buck Wilson Terry Jr., Martinsville, on March 3: Sentenced to five years suspended and $455 in costs for registration violation; tier III sex offense.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office arrests

Jamie Lee Keith, on Feb. 20: Probation violation, contempt of court.

Demarco Vershaun King, on Feb. 21: DWI - 1st offense, reckless driving.

Shymell Dominique Trotter, on Feb. 21: Failure to appear, Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Amaya Michelle Foster, on Feb. 21: Disorderly conduct.

Gregory Alan Salyer, on Feb. 21: Assault and battery of a family member.

Travis Lee Davis, on Feb. 21: Two counts of probation violation.

Nathaniel Gary Turner, on Feb. 22: Failure to appear.

Kerstain Lea Ann Hill, on Feb. 22: Probation violation.

Thomas Douglas Hairston, on Feb. 22: Six counts of probation violation.

Antwane Demetrius Cole, on Feb. 23: Contempt of court.

Manuel Ismael Pool Avila, on Feb. 23: DWI - 1st offense, driving without a license.

Veronica Annette Hannah, on Feb. 24: Two counts of probation violation.

Christopher Wendell Martin, on Feb. 24: Property damage, intoxication in public, shoplifting.

Ryan Gregory Penn, on Feb. 25: Possession of a chemical by a prisoner, three counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Austin Warren Gammon, on Feb. 25: Malicious wounding.

Brittany Nicole Stone, on Feb. 26: Intoxication in public.

Anthony Leon Hunt, on Feb. 26: Two counts of probation violation.

Devante Kevin Seay, on Feb. 26: Intoxication in public.

Michael Fufus Seay, on Feb. 26: Intoxication in public.

Richard Dale Hankins, on Feb. 26: Two counts of distribution of schedule III drugs.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Logan Eugene Bevill, Stuart, on Feb. 28: Sentenced to five years with four years and six months suspended and $555 in costs for unlawful wounding.

Keith Allen Charles, Patrick Springs, on Feb. 28: Sentenced to 12 months with eight months suspended and $444.50 in costs for an amended charge of assault and battery.

Tyler Benjamin Brockney, Stuart, on Feb. 28: Sentenced to four days and $140 in costs for failure to appear.

Karson William Foley, Stuart, on March 2: Sentenced to six years with five years, nine months and 10 days suspended for two counts of receiving or buying stolen goods.

Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests

Tammy Kay Conner, 52, Patrick Springs, on Feb. 25: Failure to appear, two counts of failing to comply with bond conditions.

Debbie Jean Sexton, Stuart, on Feb. 25: Assault and batter on a law enforcement officer.

Dustin Wolfe Ramsey, 27, Fieldale, on Feb. 25: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Keven Wayne Spencer, 40, on Feb. 26: DWI - 1st offense.

Jason Howard Childress, 46, Meadows of Dan, on Feb. 28: Violation of a protective order.