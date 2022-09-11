Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction and from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Circuit Court

Andrea Dawn Adams, Bassett, on Sept. 6: Sentenced to five years suspended and $700 in restitution and costs for distribute imitation controlled substance. A charge of attempt to distribution heroin was dismissed.

David Lewis Simms, Collinsville, on Sept. 6: Sentenced to three years with two years and three months suspended and $3,864 in fines and costs for three amended charges of sexual battery.

Robert Lee Underwood, Bassett, on Sept. 6: A charge of possess hydrocodone and acetaminophen was dismissed.

James Joseph Avella, Bassett, on Sept. 6: Sentenced to six years with three years suspended and $664 in costs for an amended charge of possession of a gun by a convicted felon, and brandish a firearm.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Brittany Michelle Morton, 35, on Sept. 2: Stalking in violation of protective order.

Aaron Christopher L’Heureux, 21, on Sept. 2: Drunk in public.

Lavonte Dajour Alton, 31, on Sept. 2: Simple assault.

Ashley Nicole Wyatt, 35, on Sept. 2: Contempt of court.

Michael Paul Murray, 22, on Sept. 2: Grand larceny, disregard police command.

Jennifer Nicole Feeny, 41, on Sept. 2: Resisting arrest, larceny of animals, vandalism.

Darius Evan Crump, 26, on Sept. 6: Probation violation.

Stacy Lee Hopkins, 27, on Sept. 6: Brandish firearm.

Jeffery David Ramey, 51, on Sept. 6: Probation violation.

Aaron Deon Johnson, 35, on Sept. 6: Shoplifting, contempt of court.

Lewis Clinton Deathrage, 40, on Sept. 6: Fail to appear, resist arrest.

Kayla Marie McAdams, 27, on Sept. 6: Probation violation.

Robert Glenn Wagoner, 39, on Sept. 6: Fail to pay court ordered fine.

James Dean Cooley, 31, on Sept. 6: Contempt of court.

Jonathan Lanier Hodge, 34, on Sept. 6: Drunk in public.

Aaron Christopher L’heureux, 21, on Sept. 6: Simple assault, strangulation.

Duane Michael Coe, 61, on Sept. 6: Inhale drugs, glue, etc.

Darwin Colindres-Mejia, 28, on Sept. 6: Contempt of court, drunk in public.

Conley James Dowell, 42, on Sept. 6: Vandalism.

Dakota Skyy Hooker, 20, on Sept. 6: Contribute to the delinquency and abuse of child.

Dakota Kathern Furr, 29, on Sept. 6: Contempt of court.

John Christopher Earles, 52, on Sept. 6: Drunk in public.

Jill Donna Cotrone, 46, on Sept. 6: DUI.

Alphonso Eugene Wilson, 46, on Sept. 6: Drunk in public.

Rickey Booher, 47, on Sept. 6: Drunk in public.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Brian Glenn Blumenschein, on Aug. 29: DUI first offense.

Dechaun Anthony Teel, on Aug. 29: Fail to appear.

Akeem Rashawn Watkins, on Aug. 29: Sell drugs.

Timothy Lee Smith, on Aug. 29: Two counts fail to appear.

Ronald Tyrone Manns, on Aug. 30: Two counts probation violation.

Michael Tyler Arrington, on Aug. 30: Contempt of court.

Ranesha Mae Dillard, on Aug. 30: Fail to appear.

Anthony Jerome Hairston, on Aug. 31: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Lonnie Deandre Reynolds, on Aug. 31: Fail to stop for police, shoplifting.

Barry Keith Holt, on Aug. 31: Peep/spy into dwelling.

Dinerro Cortez Turner, on Sept. 2: Drive without license, intoxication in public, resist arrest.

Amber Michelle Hodges, on Sept. 2: Shoplifting.

Clifford Leon Penn, on Sept. 2: Intoxication in public.

Lemuel Moses Jones, on Sept. 2: DWI first offense.

Fredy Orlando Ortiz, on Sept. 2: DWI first offense.

Darwin Colindres-Mejia, on Sept. 4: Three counts of fail to appear, intoxication in public.

Olaf Ryan Hurd, on Sept. 4: Strangulation, assault and battery of a family member.

Richard Franklin Rotunda, on Sept. 4: Assault and battery of a family member.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Wayne Elmo Cassady II, 33, Stuart, on Sept. 2: Assault on family member; on Sept. 4: Probation violation.

William David Fain, 32, Patrick Springs, on Sept. 3: Probation violation.

Lawrence Casey Hughes, 44, Fieldale, on Sept. 5: DWI second offense.

Pierre Quartez Scales, 32, address unavailable, on Sept. 6: Probation violation.

Keith Edward Hughes, 56, Meadows of Dan, on Sept. 6: Protective order violation.

Allison Renee Hodges, 33, address unavailable, on Sept. 7: Probation violation.

Jessica Marie Lynch, 34, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 8: Probation violation.

Kevin Ray Bowman, 41, Woolwine, on Sept. 8: 10 counts of embezzlement.

Julie Ann Simpson, 43, Stuart, on Sept. 9: Assault on a family member.