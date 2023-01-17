Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Troy Renard Dodson, Martinsville, on Jan. 10: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years, eight months and 27 days suspended and $1,968 in restitution and costs for two counts of distribution of cocaine.

Ammiel Demetrius France, Bassett, on Jan. 10: Sentenced to 30 years with 26 years suspended for three counts of distribution of cocaine - third or subsequent offense.

Michael Wendell Hairston, Ridgeway, on Jan. 12: Sentenced to 40 years with 30 years suspended and $625 in restitution and costs for distribution of cocaine - 3rd or subsequent offense and an amended charge of distribution of cocaine - 1st offense.

Desseri Idonna Pritchett, Martinsville, on Jan. 12: A charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was dismissed.

Alyssia Tyrell Taylor, Martinsville, on Jan. 12: Sentenced to two years and one month with one year and seven months suspended $940 in costs for assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and assault and battery.

Henry County Sheriff's Office

Brandon Leshun Rumley, 40, on Jan. 11: Resisting arrest.

James Matthew Neal, 36, on Jan. 11: Failure to comply with support.

Elizabeth Ashley Stoneman, 36, on Jan. 11: Trespassing.

Coley Wesley Watkins, 33, on Jan. 11: Community diversion violation.

Stacy Jane Hogan, 50, on Jan. 11: Contempt of court.

Bobby Joe Mullins, 49, on Jan. 11: Contempt of court.

Taylor Michelle Woods, 25, on Jan. 12: Consensual intercourse with a child 15 years of age or more.

Danielle Faye Young, 38, on Jan. 12: Brandishing a firearm.

Omar Montal Hairston, 49, on Jan. 12: Contempt of court.

Daniel Leon Gilbert, 66, on Jan. 12: Contempt of court.

Tyler Ray Farley, 28, on Jan. 12: Contempt of court.

Matthew Franklin Coggins, 41, on Jan. 12: Resisting arrest.

Latrivia Shawna Hopkins, 45, on Jan. 12: Trespassing.

Kelly Dale Roach, 32, on Jan. 12: Drunk in public.

Niki Lee Schroedner-Millitzer, 44, on Jan. 13: Drunk in public.

Emma-Sue Blye Mullins, 20, on Jan. 13: Larceny.

Cody Lee Risaliti, 19, on Jan. 13: Grand larceny.

Jason Bradlee Barnes, 44, on Jan. 13: Vandalism, larceny, and trespassing.

Pamela Sue Risaliti, 28, on Jan. 13: Grand larceny.

Michael Kevin Rakes, 37, on Jan. 13: Simple assault, violation of a protective order.

Harley Ann Hodges, 27, on Jan. 13: Drunk in public.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Nicole Ann Gregory, Martinsville, on Jan. 10: Sentenced to six years suspended and $1,416.50 in fines and costs for possession of fentanyl and possession of tramadol.

Martinsville Sheriff's Office

Dakota Blaine Parsons, on Jan. 2: 10 counts of probation violations.

Jahari Keontae Pritchett, on Jan. 5: Two counts of assault and battery of a family member.

Earnest Louis Lindsay, on Jan. 5: DWI - 2nd offense within 5-10 years.

Dominique Corneilus Grant, on Jan. 6: Five counts of probation violations.

Adam Michael Polzella, on Jan. 7: Two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drugs, drive while license revoked, possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Amanda Lynn Wolfe, on Jan. 7: Contempt of court.

Demetrius Antwan Preston, on Jan. 7: Three counts of probation violation.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Tonya Fain Worley, Stuart, on Jan. 9: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 20 days suspended for ID theft.

Cindy Rorrer Rigney, Ridgeway, on Jan. 9: Sentenced to five years with four years, 11 months and 16 days suspended for distribution or sell for profit schedule I/II drugs.

Michael Dustin Bryant, Stuart, on Jan. 13: Sentenced to participation in an anger management program and $485 in costs for grand larceny.

James Raymond Hall Jr., Stuart, on Jan. 13: Sentenced to five years suspended and $608 in costs for possession of a gun by a nonviolent felon. A charge of failure to appear was dismissed.

Patrick County Sheriff's Office

Brine Scott Stevenson, 52, Claudville, on Jan. 5: Stalking, assault on a family member.

Gavin Zachary Hunter Moore, 31, Stuart, on Jan. 6: Probation violation.

David Lee Brown, 41, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Jan. 6: Failure to appear.

Randall Augustus Winingham, 24, Henry, on Jan. 8: DWI - 1st offense.

James Robert Mirvish, 20, Alexandria, on Jan. 9: Enter property to damage, destruction of property.

French Andrew Bailey, 33, Martinsville, on Jan. 9: Probation violation.

Brandon Chad McNeill, 24, Elon, North Carolina, on Jan. 9: Violation of protective order.

Jaclyn Lankford Janey, 42, Claudville, on Jan. 9: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Thomas David Perry, 62, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Jan. 10: Failure to appear.

Cassaundra Hope Cole, 33, Critz, on Jan. 10: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Austin Garrett Martin, 27, Courtland, on Jan. 10: Probation violation.

Daniel Carlos McNeil, 55, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Jan. 10: Probation violation.

Darian Rayburn Tatum, 48, Critz, on Jan. 10: Failure to obey court order, failure to obey law enforcement command, buy or receive stolen goods.

Maria Tarquinio-Kuhn, 56, Stuart, on Jan. 11: Assault on a family member.

Richard King Crawford, 81, Stuart, on Jan. 11: Assault on a family member.

Eric Lippin, 40, Patrick County Jail, on Jan 12: Probation violation.

Stephanie Dawn Davis, 43, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Jan 12: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.