Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction and from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Daniel Ray Hedrick, 49, on Nov. 18: Probation violation.

Juan Alvarado Elias, 43, on Nov. 18: Simple assault.

Ashley Nicole McMillon, 34, on Nov. 18: Contempt of court.

Scottie Lynwood LaMont Nibblett, 45, on Nov. 21: Simple assault.

Billy Lee Carter, 43, on Nov. 21: Shoplifting.

William Raymond Handy, 47, on Nov. 21: Contempt of court, probation of violation.

Denise Diane Thompson, 46, on Nov. 21: Speeding 20 mph or more over speed limit.

James Harold Shrader, 39, on Nov. 21: Resisting arrest, probation violation.

James Lee Athey, 55, on Nov. 21: Larceny.

Samantha Ann Martin, 39, on Nov. 21: Probation violation.

Roderica Lawshawn Bernard, 43, on Nov. 21: Driving under the influence, speeding 20 mph or more over speed limit.

Kristen Jene Palmer, 45, on Nov. 23: Simple assault.

James Edward Penn, 43, on Nov. 23: Breaking and entering, larceny.

Diocleci Ferlando Jones, 47, on Nov. 23: Probation violation.

Tyler Lee Rodgers, 23, on Nov. 23: Contempt of court.

James Alan Dillon, 43, on Nov. 23: Probation violation.

Michael Coy Nester Jr., 43, on Nov. 23: Construction fraud.

Kenneth Jerome Hagwood, 33, on Nov. 23: Larceny.

Andrea Megan Chitwood, 42, on Nov. 23: Simple assault.

Christopher Scott Keller, 34, on Nov. 23: Probation violation.

Joel Wade Fretwell, 67, on Nov. 23: Drunk in public.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Shunta Morval Carter, Martinsville, on Nov. 21: Sentenced to 20 years with 17 years suspended and $595 costs for an amended charge of distribution of cocaine second offense.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Nathaniel Gary Turner, on Nov. 14: Hit and run of attended property.

Amanda Brooke Mitchell, on Nov. 16: Failure to appear.

Tarah Cox Wilson, on Nov. 18: Two counts of failure to appear.

Christopher Lee Thompson, on Nov. 19: Failure to appear.

William Paul Rye, on Nov. 19: Failure to appear.

Tavian Shakor Manns, on Nov. 20: Three counts of violation of probation.

Michael Wayne Hale, on Nov. 20: False statement to police, violation of protective order.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Dylan Christopher Heironimus, 24, Stuart, on Nov. 19: Strangulation.

Jerry Lyndon Blakely, 36, East Bend, North Carolina, on Nov. 21: Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

Skylar Dwayne Dix, 28, Patrick County Jail, on Nov. 21: Make or possess a weapon by an inmate.

Joshua Tyler Hambrick, 32, Stuart, on Nov. 21: Probation violation.