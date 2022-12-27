Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction and from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Circuit Court

Dustin James Bocock, Patrick Springs, on Dec. 19: Sentenced to 3 years with 2 years, 11 months and 10 days suspended and $570 in costs for and amended charge of entering property to damage.

Marcus Javon Bruce, Collinsville, on Dec. 20: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years and six months suspended and $1,755 in restitution and costs for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and distribution of methamphetamine.

Montana Marie Minter, Martinsville, on Dec. 20: Sentenced to 12 years suspended and $3,607 in restitution and costs for breaking and entering with the intent to commit larceny, an amended charge of petit larceny, and an amended charge of destruction of property greater than $1,000.

Henry County Sheriff's Office

Michael Tyler Stokes, 25, on Dec. 20: Assault, sexual battery.

Harley Ann Hodges, 27, on Dec. 20: Drunk in public.

Jeremy Todd Caron, 49, on Dec. 20: Probation violation.

Corey Jaintel Hairston, 23, on Dec. 20: Carry concealed weapon.

Robert Grant Harris, 29, on Dec. 20: Probation violation.

Ronald Gene Edwards, 57, on Dec. 20: Trespassing, contempt of court.

Darrell Wayne Martin, 51, on Dec. 20: Trespassing.

John Michael Rakes, 39, on Dec. 20: Drunk in public.

Amber Michelle Hodges, 30, on Dec. 20: Drunk in public.

Sandra Faye Richardson, 48, on Dec. 20: DUI, eluding polic.

Malik Antoine Dandridge, 50, on Dec. 20: DUI, reckless driving.

Talina Rose Harrison, 59, on Dec. 20: DUI.

Samantha Cox Dash, 40, on Dec. 21: Disregard police command to stop.

Alphonso Ricardo Moore, 53, on Dec. 21: Simple assault.

Nickaela Shadae Hatcher, 35, on Dec. 21: Shoplifting.

Melissa Dawn Barker, 34, on Dec. 21: Simple assault.

Vincent Maurice Penn, 46, on Dec. 21: Drunk in public.

Martinsville Sheriff's Office

James Benjamin Workinger, on Dec. 12: Probation violation.

Jonathan Lanier Hodge, on Dec. 12: Battery on an emergency health worker.

Brittany Odberg, on Dec. 13: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Johnathon Keith Hunt, on Dec. 13: Four counts of probation violation.

Heather Nicole Harris, on Dec. 14: Intoxication in public.

Brandon Lamar Adams, on Dec. 14: Reckless driving, DWI - first offense, BAC>.20.

Roger Dale Mays, on Dec. 15: Failure to appear.

Katherine Lane Barlow, on Dec. 15: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Anthony Maurice Coles, on Dec. 15: Failure to appear.

De'angelo Tywan Waller, on Dec. 15: Enter structure to commit burglary, grand larceny.

Bryant Giles, on Dec. 16: 10 counts of probation violation.

Cheree Nicole Dalton, on Dec. 16: Three counts of probation violation.

Dominique Markel Hampton, on Dec. 17: Two counts of fleeing from law enforcement, assault and battery of a family member.

Dennis Steven Chaney, on Dec. 17: Failure to appear.

Joey Lee Eanes, on Dec. 17: Assault and battery of a family member.

John Michael Rakes, on Dec. 18: Intoxication in public.

Patrick County Sheriff's Office

Darien Jamel Saunders, 30, Stuart, on Dec. 14: Assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Jerry Lee Marshall, 49, Stuart, on Dec. 15: Forgery of public records, other forgery in writing, obtain a DMV document unlawfully.

Benjamin Emanuel Manns, 47, Patrick County Jail, on Dec. 15: Probation violation.

Jessica Marie Lynch, 34, Eden, on Dec. 16: Probation violation.

Steven Clark Wolfe, 69, Willis, on Dec. 16: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Anita Ann Green, 42, on Dec. 16: Probation violation.

Seth Harmon Wade, 33, Stuart, on Dec. 15: Trespassing, violation of bail.

Brittney Michelle Woodie, 30, Pulaski, on Dec. 19: Grand larceny.

Billy James Manue, 42, Stoneville, NC, on Dec. 19: Failure to appear.

Sherri Mitchell Hazlewood, 54, Claudville, on Dec. 19: Violation of bail.

Johnathan Christopher Woodie, 32, Marion, on Dec. 19: Grand larceny.