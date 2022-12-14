Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction and from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Circuit Court

Derrick LaShawn Wright, Martinsville, on Dec. 1: Found not guilty by a jury and acquitted of an amended charge of possession of alprazolam.

Marah Kain, Ridgeway, on Dec. 6: Sentenced to 1 year suspended and $365 in fines and costs for endangering a child less than 14 years of age with a loaded gun. Three other counts of the same charge were dismissed.

Adrian Ramon Craig, Martinsville, on Dec. 7: Sentenced to five years suspended for endangering the life of a child.

Mand’re Da’quan, Eden, on Dec. 7: Sentenced to 20 years with 15 years suspended and $1,434.88 in restitution and costs for two counts of distribution of cocaine — third or subsequent offense.

Allen Dewayne Nash, Martinsville, on Dec. 7: Sentenced to 11 years with eight years and nine months suspended and $3,100.95 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of unlawful wounding of a family or household member, destruction of property, preventing a 911 call.

Thomas Jacob Powell, Martinsville, on Dec. 7: Sentenced to 11 years and 10 days with 10 years, four months and five days suspended and $1,096.71 in restitution and costs for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, entering property with intent to damage, failure to appear.

Stacey Nicole Shelton, Fieldale, on Dec. 7: Sentenced to 17 years with 15 years and eight months suspended for grand larceny, three counts of forging a public record, false identification to law enforcement.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Christopher Demar Hughes, 31, on Dec. 8: Grand larceny.

Shymell Dominique Trotter, 32, on Dec. 8: Drunk in public.

Raed Abdel Madi, 40, on Dec. 8: Larceny, contempt of court.

Allen Neal Dodson, 65, on Dec. 8: Probation violation.

Rena Smith Hundley, 31, on Dec. 8: Larceny of a firearm, obtaining money by false pretense.

Billy Lee Carter, 43, on Dec. 8: Contempt of court.

Crystal Gail Mullins, 47, on Dec. 8: Possession of drugs.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Phillip Daniel Casse, Martinsville, on Dec. 8: Sentenced to five years with four years suspended and $585 in costs for possessing fentanyl

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Brandon Rayne Hale, on Nov. 28: False identity of self to law enforcement.

Troy Vincent Moran, on Nov. 28: Three counts of failure to appear, probation violation.

Stephanie Barnes Zaher, on Nov. 28: Probation violation.

Stephanie Denise Holland, on Nov. 29: Driving while under the influence of drugs.

Charles Christopher Graham, on Nov. 29: Probation violation.

Makil Delonte Hampton, on Nov. 29: Property damage.

Shymell Dominique Trotter, on Nov. 29: Intoxication in public.

Cedrick Gene Saunders, on Nov. 30: Four counts of distribution of drugs, sell drugs.

Ronnie Mike Quinn, on Nov. 30: Three counts of probation violation.

Rahisha Yvette Carter, on Dec. 1: Driving while under the influence — second offense.

Kasey Shane Blake, on Dec. 1: Two charges of attempted second-degree murder, disregard a law enforcement command.

Antonia Diallo Manns, on Dec. 2: Assault and battery of a family member, five counts of violation of a protective order.

Dannie McKinley Mease, on Dec. 3: Trespassing, cruelty to animals, obstruction and resisting arrests.

Justin M. Brown, on Dec. 3: Intoxication in public.

Robert John Wilson, on Dec. 3: Intoxication in public.

Natasha Lavonne Taylor, on Dec. 4: Failure to appear.

Walter Smith, on Dec. 4: Obstruction and resisting arrest.

Megan Danielle Howard, on Dec. 4: Obstruction and resisting arrest, failure to appear.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Christopher Dewayne Simmons, 28, Stuart, on Nov. 29: Disorderly conduct in street or public place, on Dec. 2: Failure to appear.

Tommy Joe Strothers Jr., 37, Henry County Jail, on Dec. 2: Probation violation.

Robert Lee Hodge, 42, Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, on Dec. 2: Failure to appear.

Dustin Wayne Wagner, 27, Patrick Springs, on Dec. 3: Assault on a family member.

Mathew Nance, 30, Stuart, on Dec. 3: Possess a firearm by a violent felon, strangulation, abduction, reckless driving, driving on a revoked or suspended license.

John Puckett Jr., 90, on Dec. 5: Four counts of rape, crimes against nature, enticement of a child.

Heather Leann Spencer, 35, on Dec. 5: Failure to appear.

Jessica Lynn Conner, 38, on Dec. 6: Contempt of court.

Daniel Ray Hedrick, 49, on Dec. 6: Petit larceny.

Michael Dustin Bryant, 41, on Dec. 7: Failure to appear.