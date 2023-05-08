A Ridgeway man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of a Ridgeway woman.

Richard Lee Bates, 38, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in relation to an incident that occurred on July 22, 2020, when Stephanie Vanantwerp Davis, 46, was struck by a passing vehicle while she was lying in the road.

A 2002 Chevrolet Venture was traveling west on Lee Ford Camp Road, just east of Route 692 in Henry County, when Davis was struck and pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m., a Virginia State Police release said.

It was not made clear why Davis was in the roadway.

Bates' file at the Henry County Clerk's Office contained only a copy of a grand jury indictment against him and yielded no further details.

Bates was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court on April 19 to 10 years with seven years and six months suspended and $5,798.56 in fines and costs.

In other court and arrest reports this week:

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Bruce Lydell France, Bassett, on May 2: Sentenced to five years and six months with four years, nine months and five days suspended and $1,732.21 in fines and costs for possession of a firearm by a felon and elude or disregard police. A charge of obstructing justice was dismissed.

Steven O'Neal Hairston, Roanoke/Ridgeway, on May 2: Sentenced to one day and $140 in costs for failure to appear. Charge of contempt, robbery, and malicious wounding were dismissed.

Daniel Glenn Mullins, Bassett, on May 2: A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

Christopher Lawrence Wingfield, Martinsville, on May 2: Sentenced to 50 years with 35 years suspended and $6,519.98 in costs for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, an amended charge of distribution of methamphetamines, possession of eutylone with intent to distribute, an amended charge of possession of a gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Daniel Lee Howell, Fieldale, on May 2: Sentenced to five years suspended and $560.50 in costs for assault and battery of a household member - 3rd or subsequent offense.

Michael Antonio Penn, Martinsville, on May 2: A charge of distribution of xylazine was dismissed.

Hanna Marie Thomas, Martinsville, on May 2: Charges of possession of olanzapine and contempt were dismissed.

Michael Anthony Custer, Collinsville, on May 3: Sentenced to five years with four years and nine months suspended and $788 in costs for an amended charge of unlawful wounding of a family or household member.

Jeffrey Leon Dowling, Bassett, on May 3: Sentenced to 12 years with eight years suspended for grand larceny, enter property to damage, and destroy property.

Marcus Demeco Moore, Ridgeway, on May 3: Sentenced to five years with four years and nine months suspended and $585 in costs for an amended charge of possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute.

James Wesley Southern Jr., on May 3: Sentenced to 14 months with 12 months suspended and $797 in fines and costs for an amended charges of assault and battery of a family member and misdemeanor failure to appear.

Derrick Lashawn Wright, Martinsville, on May 3: Sentenced to 55 years with 44 years suspended and $11,235 in fines and costs for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute - 2nd offense, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute - 2nd offense, possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing marijuana or a schedule II drug.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Bryan Lee Robertson, 29, on May 1: Possession of drugs, larceny.

Monica Lynn Castillo, 39, on May 1: Probation violation.

Raed Abdel Madi, 40, on May 1: Resisting arrest.

Matthew Lee McCrickard, 36, on May 1: Violation of a protective order.

Joshua Flynt Turner, 37, on May 1: Drunk in public.

Miranda Nichole Duffey, 23, on May 1: Contempt of court.

Courtney Michelle Thompson, 26, on May 1: Grand larceny.

David Wayne Chaney, 53, on May 1: Violation of a protective order.

Noah Chase Bryant, 21, on May 1: Contempt of court.

Jaime Lynette Wethington, 32, on May 1: Falsely identify self to law enforcement, possession of drugs, prisoner-possess/sell/secrete unlawful chemical compound.

Dustin Kyle Arrington 25, on May 1: Larceny.

Kayla Larissa Coulton, 21, on May 1: Larceny.

Jeffery Reeves Joyce, 41, on May 1: Forging coins or bank notes, obtaining money by false pretenses.

Brandin Reece Lawson, 33, on May 1: Simple assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, larceny, failure to appear in court.

Sipriano Bautista, 32, on May 3: Malicious wounding.

Carl Anthony Harding, 51, on May 3: Probation violation.

Sierra Rose Dickerson, 20, on May 3: Drunk in public.

Doyle Ray Markham Jr., 45, on May 3: Simple assault, vandalism of telephone line, grand larceny, strangulation, abduct by force.

Eric Matthew Durham, 33, on May 3: Probation violation.

China Laquin Martin, 29, on May 3: Contempt of court.

Vantaisha Lamyia Hairston, 24, on May 5: Credit card fraud, theft of credit card/numbers.

Dinerro Cortez Turner, 33, on May 5: Probation violation.

Steven Ray Bowman Jr., 43, on May 5: Larceny, shoplifting, falsely identify self to law enforcement, probation violation.

Talvin Tamont Fitz, 38, on May 5: Probation violation.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Darius Montray Ellis, Fieldale/Roanoke, on May 1: Charges of enter a structure to commit assault and battery, felony property damage, and petit were dismissed.

Forrest Tyler Via, Bassett, on May 1: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 25 days suspended and $438.79 in fines, restitution and costs for concealing merchandise.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Ashley Elizabeth Wilson, on April 24: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Eric Devon Taylor, on April 24: Fail to pay restitution.

Susie Lee Vipperman, on April 24: Violation of probation.

Anthony O'Brian Eggleston, on April 25: Petit larceny.

John Junior Yanez, on April 26: Driving while under the influence of drugs - 1st offense.

Chad Lee Reed, on April 28: Trespassing, intoxication in public, enter property to damage.

Faheem O'Siris Shabazz, on April 28: Unauthorized use of an animal.

Tracy Isaiah Wall, on April 28: Four counts of burglary, two counts of property damage, four counts of grand larceny, trespassing, assault and battery of a family member.

Lakeshia Marie Davis, April 29: Driving while under the influence - 1st offense.

Trequon Antonio Davis, on April 29: Shooting a firearm in a public, reckless handling of a firearm, voluntary manslaughter.

Robert John Wilson, on April 29: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Justin Adam Pinkston, on April 29: Intoxication in public.

Jacob Randal France, on April 29: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Nicholas Eric Cahoon, on April 29: Four counts of violation of probation.

Bilal Alkareem Abdullah, on April 30: Intoxication in public.

Sheena Marie Morris, on April 30: Intoxication in public, shoplifting.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Kathryn Hardison, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on May 4: Sentenced to six months suspended for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Samantha Marie Adkins, 35, Stuart, on April 28: Contempt of court.

Nicholas Eric Cahoon, 26, Bassett, on April 29: Felony violation of probation.

Jesse Wayne Harris, 33, on April 29: Felony violation of probation.

Christy Lynn Carroll, 44, Meadows of Dan, on April 30: False identity to law enforcement, contempt of court, misdemeanor failure to appear.

Wendy Marie Tilley, 46, Bassett, on May 1: Two counts of grand larceny.

Joseph Franklin Sechrist, 37, Ararat, on May 1: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Brine Scott Stevenson, 52, Claudville, on May 4: Misdemeanor violation of protective order.