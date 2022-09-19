Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction and from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Circuit Court

Jonathan Paul Cumbee, Axton, on Sept. 12: Sentenced to 12 months with four months suspended and $1,032.12 in fines, restitution and costs for petit larceny.

Colton Nicholas Hill, no address listed, on Sept. 12: A charge of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13 was dismissed.

Keyona Denay Hammock, Greensboro, on Sept. 14: Ordered to pay $3,772 in fines, restitution, and costs for destroying property.

Albert Ray Oliver, Axton, on Sept. 15: Sentenced to 109 years and four months with 105 years suspended and $1,809 in costs for forcible sodomy of a victim under 13 years of age, object sexual penetration of a victim under 13 years of age, aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years of age, and indecent liberties with a minor by a custodian.

Melissa Hylton, Collinsville, on Sept. 15: Sentenced to 10 days and $140 in costs for fail to appear.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Malik Devontae Manns, Ridgeway, on Sept. 9: Sentenced to 16 years with 14 years and five months suspended and $3,521 in fines and costs for possess cocaine with intent to distribute and amended charges of possess heroin and property damage. A charge of possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute was dismissed.

Angela Maria Gilley, Roanoke, on Sept. 13: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years suspended and $665 in costs for malicious wounding.

William Justin Mitchell, Martinsville, on Sept. 13: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $387 in costs for petit larceny. An amended charge of trespass after forbidden was dismissed.

Thomas Darryl Moore, Bassett, on Sept. 13: Sentenced to 10 years suspended and $618 in costs for an amended charge of possess hydrocodone.

Brittany Odberg, Ridgeway, on Sept. 13: Sentenced to 60 days with 50 days suspended and $1,171.50 for and amended charge of possess drug paraphernalia, and fail to appear.

Jessica Suzanne Wagoner, Bassett, on Sept. 13: Sentenced to five years suspended for public records forgery.

Kevin Tyrone Thomas, Martinsville, on Sept. 14: Sentenced to 20 years with 18 years suspended and $643 in costs for an amended charge of distribute cocaine first offense.

Cory Lamont Martin, Martinsville, on Sept. 16: Sentenced to four years with three years and four months suspended for an amended charge of disorderly conduct, an amended charge of carry a concealed weapon, reckless handling of a firearm, and shoot in a public place.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Tykia Shynae Moore, 19, on Sept. 12: Simple assault, and reckless driving.

Jacques Naquan-Lamont Nicholsan, 24, on Sept. 12: Distribution of drugs.

Jacob Lane Marshall, 26, on Sept. 12: DUI second offense.

Daquion Waller, 26, on Sept. 12: Breaking and entering, larceny, and simple assault.

Cynthia Dawn McPeak, 54, on Sept. 12: Larceny, simple assault, and damage telephone line or intercept messages.

Thomas Patrick Corriveau, 25, on Sept. 12: Violation of protective order.

Timothy Lee Smith, 34, on Sept. 12: Contempt of court.

David Doyle Looney, 34, on Sept. 12: Drunk in public.

Richard Perry Swisher, 58, on Sept. 12: Brandish firearm, resist arrest, and simple assault.

Derrick Dewayne Ratcliff, 21, on Sept. 12: Contempt of court.

Deangelo Tywan Waller, 40, on Sept. 12: Fail to appear, and contempt of court.

Efraim Hernandez, 42, on Sept. 12: Drunk in public.

Brandon Leshun Rumley, 40, on Sept. 12: Simple assault.

Jonathan Adam Harris, 32, on Sept. 12: Violation of protective order.

Jesse Allan Spencer, 46, on Sept. 14: Simple assault.

Brittany Michelle Morton, 35, on Sept. 14: Stalking in violation of protective order.

Dora Ann Maxie, 40, on Sept. 14: Possession of drugs, false identify self to law enforcement.

Timothy James Thornhill, 41, on Sept. 14: Resisting arrest.

Buffy Chere Hankins, 50, on Sept. 14: Probation violation.

Nickaela Shadae Hatcher, 34, on Sept. 14: Shoplifting.

Michael Freilion Jr., 26, on Sept. 16: Fail to appear.

Landy Lafonza Leftwich, 45, on Sept. 16: Distribute drugs.

Joshua Michael Simacek, 34, on Sept. 16: Larceny of bank notes and checks, forgery, uttering, obtaining money by false pretense.

Brandon Rayne Hales, 23, on Sept. 16: Probation violation.

Kelsey Leann Craig, 19: on Sept. 16: Larceny.

Sierra Masha Patton, 36, on Sept. 16: Contempt of court.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Anthony Jerome Hairston, on Sept. 7: Strangulation, malicious assault, attempted first degree murder, shoplifting.

Quinton Lamar Brandon, on Sept. 7: Unlawful wounding.

Robert Steven Riddle, on Sept. 7: Intoxication in public, assault, assault and battery of a family member.

Donald James Burton, on Sept. 8: Three counts of probation violation.

Melissa Ann Hylton, on Sept. 8: Grand larceny, obtain money under false pretense, fail to appear.

Roneisha Diane Coles, on Sept. 8: Shoplifting.

Mary Jo Miller, on Sept. 8: DWI, possess schedule I/II drugs.

Tavon Deonte Richardson, on Sept. 11: DWI.

Jonathan Lanier Hodge, on Sept. 11: Battery on emergency personnel.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Skylar Dwayne Dix, 28, Stuart, on Sept. 6: Fail to appear.

Keith Edward Hughes, 56, Meadows of Dan, on Sept. 9: Probation violation.

Margaret Carol Anderson, 59, Cana, on Sept. 10: False statement on criminal history consent.

Pierre Quartez Scales, 32, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 11: Obstruct justice.

Joshua Brooks Clifton, 26, Stuart, on Sept. 11: Hit and run, reckless driving.

Travis Allen Pace, 44, Martinsville, on Sept. 12: Possess weapon by a violent felon.

Michelle Dawn Willey, 49, Stuart, on Sept. 14: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Matthew Sanford Shelton, 32, Lawsonville, on Sept. 14: Fail to appear.

Jessica Conner Ratliff, 38, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 14: Distribute methamphetamines.

Donna Lynn Goins, 51, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 14: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Joshua David Sawyers, 38, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 14: Transport schedule I/II drugs to Virginia, possess gun while selling schedule I/II drugs, distribute schedule I/II drugs, distribute methamphetamines.

Johnny Miranda, 24, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 14: Transport schedule I/II drugs to Virginia, distribute methamphetamines, possess with intent to distribute methamphetamines.

Jason Foley Iroler, 46, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 15: Three counts of distribute methamphetamines, two counts of maintain a common nuisance, three counts of manufacture/distribute schedule I/II drugs.

Andre Maurice Reynolds, 34, Martinsville City Jail, on Sept. 16: Manufacture/distribute imitation schedule I/II drugs, obtain money by false pretense.