EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Leander Jecobe Watkins, Martinsville, on March 8: Sentenced to nine years suspended for uttering a forged check, obtaining money by false pretense, petit larceny, and two counts of felony failure to appear.

Sophia Maria Calloway, Bassett, on March 8: Sentenced to nine years with eight years and nine months suspended and $1,660 in costs for three counts of forging a public record.

Karson William Foley, Stuart, on March 8: Sentenced to three years with two years and eight months suspended and $600 in costs for an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Stacy Alexander Foley, Stuart, on March 8: Sentenced to three years with two years, 11 months and 23 days suspended and $750 in costs for possession of fentanyl.

Laviano Deangelo Hird, Martinsville, on March 8: Sentenced to five years with four years and nine months and $735 in restitution and costs for distribution of cocaine.

Joshua Wayne Justice, Stuart, on March 9: Sentenced to 90 days and $407 in costs for an amended charge from felony failure to appear to misdemeanor failure to appear.

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests

Samuel Kevin Hatcher, 51, on March 6: DUI.

Eric Alexander Stevens, 39, on March 6: Probation violation.

Grisell Margarita Valle, 47, on March 6: DIP

Brennan Trevor Phillips, 29, on March 6: Probation violation.

Billy Lee Carter, 43, on March 6: Shoplifting.

Crystal Renae Spence, 47, on March 6: False statement on criminal history.

Marshall Lee Fields, 30, on March 6: DUI.

Charles Nathan Nunnery, 61, on March 6: Trespassing.

James Wesley Southern Jr., 60, on March 6: Failure to appear, resisting arrest.

Jerome Keith Wade, 29, on March 6: Grand larceny, larceny, shoplifting.

Jason Paris Allen, 43, on March 6: Contempt of court, larceny.

Karla Mendez Cottrell, 24, on March 6: DIP.

Derohn Carthee Preston Jr., 28, on March 6: VASAP violation.

Jesse Ray Mullins, 28, on March 6: DIP.

Deborah Renee Bryant, 51, on March 6: Simple assault.

Ronald Lee Young Jr., on March 6: Simple assault, DIP.

Eric Justin Hodges, 32, on March 7: Resisting arrest, probation violation.

Elizabeth Ashley Stoneman, 36, on March 7: DIP, trespassing.

Stephen Vance Chitwood, 39, on March 7: Probation violation.

Abdul Rashean Williams, 46, on March 7: Resisting arrest.

Elizabeth Ashley Neal, 42, on March 7: Probation violation.

Maranda Lynn Goss, 31, on March 7: Probation violation.

Ronrico Antonio Taylor, 47, on March 7: Distribution of drugs, reckless care for child, possession of drugs, concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Thomas Albert Gilman Jr., 33, on March 7: Failure to comply with support.

Jesse Ray Mullins, 28, on March 7: Simple assault on law enforcement.

Tryton Alexander Horton, 38, on March 7: Failure to appear, larceny, probation violation.

Devon Alexander Pilson, 25, on March 9: Probation violation.

Travis Michael Hamblin, 23, on March 9: Probation violation.

Aaron David Sykes, 43, on March 9: DIP, Simple assault, threat to bomb or burn.

Jessica Baird Inman, 39, on March 9: Probation violation.

Marion Reid Nichols, 68, on March 9: Reckless driving.

Amanda Shanese Peatross, 40, on March 9: Possession of drugs.

Crystal Anne Grimsley, 35, on March 9: Probation violation.

Stacy Alexander Foley, 46, on March 9: Possession of drugs.

Marcus Javon Bruce, 34, in March 9: Probation violation.

Zenobra Barry Williams, 34, on March 9: Strangulation, simple assault.

James Daniel Smith, 31, on March 11: Trespassing, grand larceny, vandalism, carrying a concealed weapon.

Jeffrey Leon Dowling, 45, on March 11: Trespassing, grand larceny, vandalism.

Michael Shane Hairfield, 38, on March 11: Probation violation, contempt of court.

Carl Thomas Finney Jr., 30, on March 11: Violation of protective order.

Stephen Charles Williamson III, 32, on March 11: Probation violation.

Joshua Brandon Vernon, 43, on March 11: DIP

Martinsville Circuit Court

David Charles Donavon, Martinsville, on March 7: Charges of possession of a gun by a non-violent felon, possession of cocaine, and possession of a gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs were dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office arrests

Christine Lynette Bell, on Feb. 27: Assault.

Markeese Jaiquan Davis, on Feb. 27: Strangulation, assault and battery of a family member, unauthorized use of an animal.

Henry Deonte Younger, on Feb. 28: Enter a structure to commit a burglary, grand larceny.

Daniel Carmen Salinas, on Feb. 28: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Tyler Benjamin Brockney, on March 1: Failure to appear.

Makayla Delani Wilson, on March 1: Failure to appear.

Duana Lynn Patel, on March 2: Violation of probation.

Charles Nathan Nunnery, on March 2: Intoxication in public.

Warren Homer Philpott, on March 3: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Arlene Gulfan Atkins, on March 3: Violation of drugs/alcohol screening.

William Alonzo Vaughn, on March 3: DWI—1st offense.

Nubia Figueroa Alvarado, on March 5: Failure to report and accident by driver.

Jeffery Scott Bridgeman, on March 5: Failure to appear.

Lea Mikaela Lachowicz, on March 5: Three counts of felony failure to appear, contempt of court.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Austin Garrett Martin, Bassett, on March 6: Sentenced to four months with three years and nine months suspended for false identity of self to law enforcement and accessory before a forgery.

Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests

Emily Jean Lavelle, 35, Lawsonville, North Carolina, on March 2: DWI—1st offense, drugs.

Jared Ray Lawson, 23, Collinsville, on March 2: Destruction of property.

Ashton Peery Hunt, 32, Stuart, on March 3: Petit larceny.

Darian Lee Upchurch, 44, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on March 4: Interfere with the property rights of another.

Benton Calvin Hall, 59, Ararat, on March 5: False report of a crime to police.

Corey Adam Martin, 34, on March 5: Two counts of assault and batter of a police officer, possession of controlled paraphernalia, and trespassing.

Donna Delores Rimmer, 53, on March 6: Public intoxication.

Alvis McCray Foley Jr., 56, Patrick County Jail, on March 7: Probation violation.

David Wayne Trent, 46, Stuart, on March 7: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Shelly Hamm, 54, Stuart, on March 7: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Larry Wayne Harris Jr., Meadows of Dan, on March 8: Two counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs.