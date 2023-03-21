EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Darell Wayne Hairston, Ridgeway, on March 13: A mistrial was declared on charges of distribution of cocaine, distribution of an imitation of a controlled substance, attempt to distribute heroin.

Calvin Leroy Moore Jr., on March 14: Sentenced to 10 years and one month with nine years and nine months suspended and $2,675.07 in costs for grand larceny and felony failure to appear. A charge of violation of conditions of bond was dismissed.

Thomas Patrick Corriveau Jr., Martinsville, on March 14: Sentenced to two years with one year 11 months, and 14 days suspended and $1,924.50 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Isaiah Kahill Witcher, Ridgeway, on March 14: A charge of brandish a firearm was dismissed.

Kevin Paul Clifton, Martinsville, on March 16: Sentenced to 19 years with 18 years and seven months suspended and $2,918 in fines, restitution and costs for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and an amended charge of possession of a gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs. A charge of distribution of methamphetamine was dismissed.

Jamun Daray Hairston, Danville, on March 16: Sentenced to 30 years suspended for armed robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests

Christopher Lee Hess, 33, on March 14: Failure to appear.

DeMarcus Dante Martin, 38, on March 14: Contempt of court.

Joey Wayne Emerson, 41, on March 14: Failure to comply with support.

Elizabeth Ashley Stoneman, 36, on March 15: Drunk in public.

Kayla Lynn Ratliff, 35, on March 15: Driving while license revoked, false identity to law enforcement, contempt of court.

Kesmal Danta Martin, 45, on March 15: Violation of protective order.

Adolfo Huerta Garcia, 35, on March 15: Vandalism, reckless handling of a firearm.

Michael Kevin Rakes, 37, on March 15: Stalking, violation of protective order.

Taylor Michelle Woods, 25, on March 15: Consensual intercourse with child age 15 or older.

Joshua Brandon Vernon, 43, on March 15: Driving under the influence, resisting arrest.

Douglas Wayne Adams Jr., on March 15: Violation of protective order.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Kevin Paul Clifton, Martinsville, on March 15: Sentenced to five years suspended and $468 in costs for an amended charge of possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office arrests

Sheila Ann Eames, on March 6: Intoxication in public.

Jessica Suzanne Wagoner, on March 6: Violation of probation.

Kelsey Patrice Wade, on March 6: Possess drug paraphernalia, two counts of shoplifting.

Ralph Wayne Jamerson Jr., on March 7: Driving while under the influence, first offense.

Angela Renea Alcorn, on March 7: Two counts of failure to comply with a court order.

Melvin Carlos Smith, on March 7: Driving after forfeiture of license, violation of conditions of release, felony failure to appear, trespassing, false identity of self to law enforcement.

Demetrius Merrell Davis, on March 7: Two counts of failure to comply with a court order.

Amanda Shanese Peatross, on March 7: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Jamie Lynn Preston, on March 7: Two counts of failure to comply with a court order.

Roy Steve Robinette, on March 7: Violation of probation.

Tenee Marlene Watkins, on March 7: Misdemeanor assault.

Miranda Lou Blankenship, on March 7: Driving while under the influence, first offense.

Hakeem Jamal Shareef, on March 8: Aggravated sexual battery.

Bryan Matthew Short, on March 9: Violation of probation.

James Thomas Barrow, on March 9: Three counts of violation of probation.

Angel Michelle Hall, on March 9: Hit and run; drive while license revoked; drive while under the influence, first offense; reckless driving.

Crystal Lynn Harris, on March 10: Distribution of drugs.

Ranesha Mae Dillard, on March 10: Contempt of court.

Michelle Leigh Clemmer, on March 10: Violation of probation.

Rahisha Yvette Carter, on March 10: Driving while under the influence, second offense.

John Henry Brim, on March 10: Cruelty to animals.

Brittany Nicole Stone, on March 10: Labor/custody endangerment of a child.

Kent Wayne Kennedy, on March 11: Two counts of violation of the alcohol safety program.

Brian Keith Hurd, on March 11: Driving while under the influence, first offense.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera, Ararat, on March 13: Sentenced to two years and six months with two years suspended for destruction of property with intent and assault and battery of a family member.

DeShaun Michael Hughes, Stuart, on March 13: Two counts of failure to appear were dismissed.

Jasmyn Elizabeth Carter, Martinsville, on March 13: Sentenced to 10 years suspended and $56,638.76 in restitution for identity theft, two counts of obtain money by false pretense, and identity fraud.

John Ernest Hale, Stuart, on March 14: Sentenced to seven years with six years and six months suspended for abduction by force or intimidation, assault and battery of a family member, profane language over a public airway.

Dylan McCoy Henderson, Patrick Springs, on March 14: Sentenced to five years suspended and $575 in costs for grand larceny of an automobile.

Logan Matthew Waldron, Stuart, on March 14: Acquitted of a charge of intoxication in public.

Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests

John Lincoln Turner, 35, Willis, on March 8: Felony probation violation.

Nikita Lester, 36, Ararat, on March 8: Four counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Justice Leigh Denny, 26, Martinsville, on March 8: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Jay Thomas Goins, 32, on March 8: Felony probation violation.

Amanda Ina Hope Handy, 45, Meadows of Dan, on March 9: Child endangerment, child cruelty.

Kenneth Monroe Handy, 50, Meadows of Dan, on March 9: Child endangerment, child cruelty, possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

David Bryan Ramsey, 47, Ripplemead, on March 9: Rape of a victim less than 13 years old.

Kirsten Alexandria Jones, 27, Ararat, on March 9: Indecent act with a child while custodian, facilitate indecent liberties while parent or custodian.

Robert Joseph Spear, 44, Boones Mill, on March 9: Manufacture or distribute a schedule I/II drug, second offense.

Keith Allen Charles, 35, Patrick County Jail, on March 9: Felony probation violation.

Eric William Walker, 26, Stuart, on March 10: Misdemeanor public intoxication.

Brian Maurice Green, 50, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on March 10: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Bobby Ray Barker, 32, Collinsville, on March 10: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Anthony Leroy Brannon, 57, Jonesville, South Carolina, on March 11: Abduction by force, malicious wounding.

Chrystal Kathleen Luckado, 33, Stuart, on March 11: Failure to appear.

Justin Lee Palmer, 41, Roanoke, on March 13: Distribution of schedule I/II drugs, possession of schedule I/II drugs.