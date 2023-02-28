EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Edgar Yahi Alvarado-Rodriguez, Axton, on Feb. 21: Sentenced to three years with two years, eight months and 21 days suspended and $517 in costs for two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and an amended charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A charge of object sexual penetration was dismissed.

Travis Allen Pace, Fieldale, on Feb. 23: Sentenced to 25 years with 17 years suspended for an amended charge of aggravated sexual battery of an incapacitated victim, indecent exposure and four counts of violation of a protective order. Four counts of violation of a protective order were dismissed.

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests

Fredrick Leon Davis, 57, on Feb. 21: Shoplifting.

John Thomas Haley, 32, on Feb. 21: Breaking and entering.

Eric Lee Hawkins Jr., 31, on Feb. 21: Failure to appear.

Tiffany Nicole Vaughn, 32, on Feb. 21: Shoplifting.

Marcus Dion Berger, 50, on Feb. 21: Carry concealed weapon, falsely identify self to police, resisting arrest.

Coy Bishop Jr., 68, on Feb. 21: Contempt of court.

Richard Franklin Rotunda, 37, on Feb. 21: Probation violation.

Justin Zachary Pruitt, 26, on Feb. 21: Probation violation.

Gene Branton Vaughn III, 38, on Feb. 21: Probation violation.

Jessica Rena Wolfe, 32, on Feb. 21: Probation violation.

Joshua Glenn Harris, 39, on Feb. 21: Contempt of court.

Onesimo Reyes Lagunes, 45, on Feb. 21: Bomb threat.

Tammy Lynn Wells, 50, on Feb. 21: Contempt of court.

David Michael Martin, 40, on Feb. 21: Probation violation.

Michael Austin Turner, 27, on Feb. 21: Contempt of court.

Carl Thomas Finney, 30, on Feb. 22: Simple assault, larceny.

Glen Ray Dowell, 48, on Feb. 22: Probation violation, contempt of court.

Kimberly Sue Farley, 50, on Feb. 22: Larceny, distribution of drugs.

Michael Coy Nester Jr., 43, on Feb. 22: Stalking.

Benjamin George Adams, 36, on Feb. 22: Contempt of court.

Melissa Carol Surratt, 55, on Feb. 22: Larceny of an animal.

Tevin Monte Burgess, 32, on Feb. 22: Malicious wounding, strangulation, simple assault.

Calvin Leroy Moore, 37, on Feb. 22: Failure to appear.

Rashaun Maurice Cuttino, 38, on Feb. 24: Driving under the influence.

Joshua Lee Lovins, 41, on Feb. 24: Probation violation.

Terrance Antwian Carter, 29, on Feb. 24: Possession with intent to sell, possession of drugs while possessing a firearm, sell drugs for profit, carrying a concealed weapon, distribution of drugs.

Jeremy Clark Rector, 33, on Feb. 24: Probation violation.

Ramon Leon Motley, on Feb. 24: Simple assault.

Melissa Karen Lester, on Feb. 24: Contempt of court.

Steven Douglas Martin, 50, on Feb. 24: Probation violation, distribution of drugs, sell drugs for profit.

Lakeshia Shanil Hairston, 37, on Feb. 24: Hit and run.

Senora Deressa Carter, 48, on Feb. 24: Driving under the influence.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Keyon Lesam Hairston, Martinsville, on Feb. 21: Sentenced to time served and $440 in costs for possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon. Charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle were dismissed.

Cynthia Diane Draper, Martinsville, on Feb. 22: Sentenced to three years suspended and $1,062 for fines and costs for possession of cocaine, failure to drive on the right side of the highway, and an amended charge of failure to appear. An amended charge of driving while intoxicated—1st offense and refusing a blood or breath test were dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office arrests

Tavia Brook Grant, on Feb. 13: Intoxication in public, assaulting a law enforcement officer, battery on an emergency health worker.

Lacey Mae James, on Feb. 13: Two counts of contempt of court.

William Jerome Shelton, on Feb. 13: Assault and battery of a family member, strangulation.

Douglas Wayne Harris, on Feb. 14: Burglary, two counts of violation of probation.

Joseph Michael Whitten, on Feb. 14: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Francisco Auguesto Lopez, on Feb. 14: Assault, abduction by force.

Amanda Love Hodges, on Feb. 15: Protective order violation.

Justin Lee Lusk, on Feb. 16: Intoxication in public.

Chad Aaron Rose, on Feb. 16: Three counts of distribution of drugs.

Dana Donnell Hairston, on Feb. 16: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Obbie Joe Burroughs, on Feb. 16: Tier III sex offender.

Danielle Nicole Pritchett, on Feb. 16: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Amber Nicole Bowden, on Feb. 16: False statement of criminal history.

Antonio Diallo Manns, on Feb. 16: Probation violation.

Tyric Leron Spencer, on Feb. 16: Intoxication in public, trespassing.

Cynthia Diuguid White, on Feb. 16: Two counts of distribution of drugs.

Damien Lee Prater, on Feb. 16: Grand larceny.

Walter Randolph Flood, on Feb. 16: Possession of schedule I/II drugs, driving while under the influence of drugs—1st offense, possession of schedule IV drugs.

Grayline Elroy Claybrooks, on Feb. 16: Probation violation.

Brandi Megan Royal, on Feb. 16: 10 counts of distribution of drugs.

Derrick O’Neal Watkins, on Feb. 16: Six counts of distribution of drugs.

Justin Lee Lusk, on Feb. 16: Dumping trash on the highway, disorderly conduct.

Justin Matthew Shrader, on Feb. 17: Three counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Amanda Ann Bryan, on Feb. 19: Contempt of court, violation of good behavior, two counts of failure to appear.

Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests

Terry Smith, 62, Claudville, on Feb. 18: Assault on a family member.

Dylan McCoy Henderson, 20, Stuart, on Feb. 20: Failure to appear, trespassing, obstruction of justice, brandishing a firearm.

Jamie Lee Keith, 34, on Feb. 20: Probation violation.

Kenneth Eugene Coleman, 56, Bassett, on Feb. 21: Probation violation.

Lori Hollandsworth Blais, 33, on Feb. 21: Probation violation on felony offense.

David Michael Vosbury, 38, Meadows of Dan, on Feb. 22: Failure to appear.

Ashley Nicole Wyatt, 35, Collinsville, on Feb. 22: Contempt of court.

Zachary James Denny, 25, Stuart, on Feb. 23: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle, probation violation.