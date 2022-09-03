Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction and from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Circuit Court

Kayla Dorothy Champion-Wright, Axton, on Aug. 31: A charge of conspire to distribute cocaine was dismissed.

Byron Jerome Hairston, Martinsville, on Aug. 31: A charge of attempt to distribute cocaine was dismissed.

Abigail Leigh McBride, Bassett, on Aug. 31: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 24 days suspended and $287 in costs for petit larceny.

Cheryl Lynn Short, Axton, on Aug. 31: Sentenced to five years suspended and $1,005 in costs for possess methamphetamine.

Adrian Ramon Craig, Martinsville, on Aug. 31: A charge of attempt to distribute cocaine was dismissed.

Joseph Carter Murphy Jr., Danville, on Sept. 1: Sentenced to two years suspended and $1,230 in fines and costs for practicing as contractor without license and practicing as an electrical tradesman without a license.

Shantez Teyon Hairston, on Sept. 1: Sentenced to six years with four years suspended and $19,672.50 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of abuse child and disregard life, and an amended charge of assault and battery.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Daniel Van Nostrand, Bassett, on Aug. 31: Sentenced to 12 months with six months suspended and $583 in fines and costs for an amended charge of assault and battery.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Stance Lester Orange, 63, on Aug. 31: Simple assault.

Dempontae Antoni'yo Wooden, 18, on Aug. 31: Contempt of court.

Patrick County Sheriff's Office Arrests

Stuart Alexander Tabor, 27, Stuart, on Aug. 28: Obtain money by false pretense, larceny, forging and uttering, two counts of larceny of bank notes.

Kathryn Hardison, 29, Ararat, on Aug. 29: Contribute to delinquency of minor.

Phillip Wayne Horton, 27, address unavailable, on Aug. 29: property damage, trespass.

Jackie Jermaine Moore, 49, Rocky Mount, on Aug. 30: Fail to appear.

Lewis William Lynch, 46, Thaxton, on Aug. 30: Fail to obey court order.

Christian Joseph Sullivan, 29, Stuart, on Aug. 30: Assault on family member.

Anthony Wayne Harris Jr., 31, Charlottesville, on Aug. 30: Probation violation.

Joshua Alexander Tate, 37, Stuart, on Aug. 31: Use obscene language over a telephone.

Tabitha Marie Hoback, 37, Roanoke, on Sept. 1: Fail to appear.